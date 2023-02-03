MMA returns to CBS on Saturday night when Bellator 290 becomes the first card to air on the network since 2010. The event will be held at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main event, Ryan Bader will defend the Bellator heavyweight championship against Fedor Emelianenko. The fight will be the final one in the legendary career of Emelianenko, who is one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport. The pair met previously, with Bader taking just 35 seconds to score the TKO victory, winning the then-vacant championship and the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix in 2019. Bader has since successfully defended his title twice.

The co-main event is a middleweight title fight between champion Jonny Eblen and top challenger Anatoly Tokov. Eblen, undefeated in 12 career fights, won the title in his most recent outing, a one-sided victory over Gegard Mousasi. Tokov is unbeaten in the Bellator cage, winning seven fights in the promotion.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks.

Bellator 290 card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Ryan Bader (c) -330 vs. Fedor Emelianenko +260, heavyweight championship

Johnny Eblen (c) -260 vs. Anatoly Tokov +210, middleweight championship

Sabah Homasi -190 vs.Brennan Ward +160, welterweight



Neiman Gracie -280 vs. Dante Schiro +230, welterweight



Mukhamed Berkhamov -220 vs. Lorenz Larkin +180, welterweight

Akhmed Magomedov -500 vs. Henry Corrales +380, featherweight

Steve Mowry -130 vs. Ali Isaev +110, heavyweight

Chris Gonzalez -195 vs. Max Rohskopf +165, lightweight

Karl Albrektsson -150 vs. Grant Neal +125, light heavyweight

Alejandra Lara -120 vs. Diana Avsaragova +100, women's flyweight

Nikita Mikhailov -160 vs. Darrion Caldwell +135, bantamweight

Jornel Lugo -330 vs. Jaylon Bates +260, bantamweight

Isaiah Hokit -450 vs. Peter Ishiguro +350, featherweight

Yusuf Karakaya -140 vs. Ethan Hughes +120, welterweight

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

Bellator 290 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Wise Bader (c) vs. Emelianenko Bader Bader Bader Bader Eblen (c) vs. Tokov Tokov Eblen Eblen Tokov Homasi vs. Ward Homasi Ward Homasi Ward

Bader vs. Emelianenko

Campbell: For as romantic as the idea of Emelianenko capping a storied 23-year career by walking away as champion, Bader remains as tough of a matchup as he was when he finished Fedor in 35 seconds back in 2019. Yes, Emelianenko still wields a dangerous mix of speed and power in his hands and is capable of ending a fight with one strike. But both his stamina and punch resistance remain far below the standard of elite MMA at the title level. Should Bader, an accomplished wrestler, stick to the game plan of tiring Emelianenko out by taking him to the ground, the dream of a storybook ending could quickly turn into a nightmare.

Brookhouse: It pains me to pick Bader here. Emelianenko is a legend in every sense of the word. But he is also 46, badly faded from his peak and his once great chin is no longer able to reliably hold up to the power always present in the heavyweight division. Bader possesses the kind of style that is just a bad matchup for this version of Emelianenko. Bader can grind down Emelianenko with wrestling, depleting the Russian's gas tank and taking over the fight. Or, Bader could do what he did in the first fight and just blast Emelianenko early. Emelianenko still possesses enough power to finish a fight if he lands but the fairy tale ending seems unlikely.

Eblen vs. Tokov

Campbell: Eblen's breakthrough title victory over Mousasi was impressive in just about every category. The unbeaten wrestler beat Mousasi to the punch throughout and relied on his motor to push an aggressive pace in a five-round decision win. But the one thing he still lacks through 12 pro fights is an extended level of experience, which Tokov, who is one year older at 32, has nearly double as a professional. Tokov, a native of Russia and talented member of Fedor Emelianenko's growing team, is 7-0 since making his Bellator debut in 2017. He is also physically strong enough, particularly in the clinch, to keep Eblen from dominating him on the ground. Tokov has been looking for a breakout moment of his own, similar to what Eblen achieved against Mousasi. And he's well-rounded and durable enough to be a live enough dog who is capable of adding yet another world title to the Team Fedor gym.

Brookhouse: It's easy to look at Tokov's experience edge as a big plus, but experience doesn't mean a ton in a heads-up fight, nor does Tokov have many fights against "top-level competition." Tokov is a heavy hitter and very strong, but Eblen is a master at forcing his will on opponents. Mousasi is not an easy man to completely erase from being competitive and that's exactly what Eblen did. This is likely to be the hardest fight of Eblen's young career, but he should be up to the task and be able to find a way to grind out a win.

Mahjouri: This is a toss-up. Eblen's one-sided domination over Mousasi was eye-opening for a fighter who is relatively young in the game. Tokov has nearly three times as much pro experience as Eblen with far less mileage than Mousasi. Tokov is a powerhouse and should yield a slight advantage in striking. Eblen is a stellar wrestler, but his ability to knock down Mousasi showed that his overall game is developing well. The biggest mystery is how well Eblen deals with adversity. Tokov hits like a truck and had the willpower to endure a tough first round against Gerald Harris. Eblen has a larger advantage in grappling than Tokov does in striking. For that reason, I'll side with the champ.

Homasi vs. Ward

Brookhouse: Should this fight play out as it appears it will on paper, it's going to be a fantastic way to bring MMA back to CBS. Both men are aggressive and dangerous on the feet. There has been plenty of talk from both that they are willing to go out and trade strikes. Should that happen, the fight may simply come down to who lands the first bomb. Ward's story is a good one, returning to MMA after trouble with the law and drug addiction as he's scored two straight stoppage wins. Predicting who will win a slugfest between fairly evenly-matched fighters is something of a guessing game, but Ward may have the slight edge on pure power.