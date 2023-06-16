Bellator heads to Chicago on Friday with a stacked card headlined by a pair of championship bouts. While Vadim Nemkov will be defending his light heavyweight championship against Yoel Romero in the main event, it's the co-main event that has grabbed most of the pre-fight headlines for Bellator 297.

That co-main event will feature former lightweight and current three-time featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull chasing history as he attempts to win Bellator gold in a third weight class when he takes on bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis.

Pettis won the title with a decision over Juan Archuleta in May 2021. He made his first title defense against Kyoji Horiguchi that December. Horiguchi quickly proved why he was the favorite heading into the clash, controlling the action until Pettis scored a shocking late knockout with a spinning backfist to remain champion.

Pettis was then set to defend his title in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, facing Raufeon Stots in the first round of the tournament before an injury forced him to the sidelines.

"It was hard to overcome at first. I missed out on three fights last year and the chance to become a millionaire," Pettis said. "But I think it was a sign from the universe. I came into this sport to start a legacy, but it became about money. I think this fight is the perfect fight to restart my career."

Pitbull benefited from Pettis' injury as Patchy Mix won the Grand Prix to become interim champion in late April, meaning a unification bout would have to wait until later in the year. Now, Pitbull drops to 135 pounds in an attempt to become the first fighter to win world titles in three weight classes in a major mixed martial arts promotion.

Pitbull is currently on his third reign as Bellator featherweight champion, having defeated AJ McKee in October 2022. The win over McKee avenged a quick knockout loss in the Featherweight World Grand Prix earlier that year. He then defended his title with a decision win over Adam Borics, extending his record number of wins in the Bellator cage to 22.

"I've been the champ for many years here at 145 pounds here in Bellator," Pitbull said. "I went up to 155 pounds, knocked out Michael Chandler in won it, vacated the belt and my Patricky, my brother, won it. Bellator offered me the opportunity to win the 135-pound belt, and I'm grateful for the opportunity. I couldn't be happier.

"I can't believe how easy this process of going down a weight class has been. I've been on this diet since I beat the RIZIN champion, Kleber [Koike], in December last year. I'm eight pounds over. It's easier making this weight than it was for me to make featherweight. I'm great, I'm ready, and it was easier than ever. I'm ready to shock the world."

In addition to his three reigns as lightweight champion, Pitbull won the lightweight title in 2019, taking just 61 seconds to score a TKO win over Michael Chandler.

The main event between Nemkov and Romero is likely Romero's final chance to win a world championship. In four planned bouts for either the world or interim UFC middleweight title, Romero went 1-3, but failed to capture a belt even in his win due to missing weight. After leaving the UFC on a three-fight losing skid, Romero moved to light heavyweight in his Bellator debut but lost a split decision to Phil Davis.

Since the loss to Davis, Romero has picked up two knockout wins, most recently brutally stopping Melvin Manhoef with elbows at Bellator 285.

Nemkov has been perfect in the Bellator cage with eight wins and no losses. He won the light heavyweight title in his fifth Bellator outing, knocking out Ryan Bader. He then put the belt on the line in the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, picking up wins over Phil Davis and Julius Anglickas before facing Corey Anderson in the tournament finals.

"We both can wrestle, and we both can strike," Nemkov said. "I watched the last couple of fights of his, and I know myself, so I don't expect a lot of wrestling. Since it's a very serious opponent and for five rounds, I'm hoping to finish it earlier. But I'm ready for five rounds."

Anderson was clearly in control of the bout before an accidental clash of heads opened a cut over Nemkov's eye and resulted in a no contest. The pair rematched for the world and Grand Prix titles this past November with Nemkov winning a decision to set a record for most successful defenses of the Bellator 205-pound title.

The undercard also sees the return of Anderson as he takes on fellow UFC vet Phil Davis. The two will look for a win to bounce right back into the title picture despite losses to Nemkov. Plus, fast rising heavyweight contender Daniel James gets his homecoming chance when he takes on Gokhan Saricam to open the main card.

Bellator 297 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Vadim Nemkov (c) -550 Yoel Romero +400 Light heavyweight title Patricio Pitbull -190 Sergio Pettis (c) +160 Bantamweight title Corey Anderson -170 Phil Davis +145 Light heavyweight Gokhan Saricam -120 Daniel James +100 Heavyweight

Predictions

Vadim Nemkov (c) vs. Yoel Romero: Romero has one of the most interesting careers in MMA history, being an elite fighter who never broke through that final barrier to win a world title and often being a victim of self-sabotage. He is now 46 years old and facing a young, strong champion who has defeated some extremely tough competition on his rise. Romero had an amazing wrestling career but often fails to utilize his grappling, choosing instead to stay on the feet and strike. Nemkov is just too dynamic for Romero at this stage in both men's careers and unless Romero wrestles and smothers his way to a decision, it's unlikely he'll finally win a title. Pick: Vadim Nemkov via decision

Sergio Pettis (c) vs. Patricio Pitbull: Pettis enters on a five-fight winning streak and is undefeated in his four Bellator bouts. Still, it's hard to look at the Horiguchi fight and think it was a good performance instead of just one perfect strike as he was being dominated. Add in the layoff and there are some legitimate questions as to what Pettis will look like in the cage on Friday night. That's not to say there aren't questions about Pitbull. He is making a big cut to 135 pounds. Even as he isn't a particularly large featherweight, he's making the cut just a month shy of his 36th birthday. While he made weight at 134.2 pounds, it's unknown how it will affect him in the cage. Against another top bantamweight, it may be a bigger concern, but Pettis has enough holes in his game that Pitbull should be able to exploit to take the win with his ability to strike or take the fight to the ground. Pick: Patricio Pitbull via TKO3