Bellator 300 is set to go down on Saturday, a remarkable accomplishment when you consider that other "major promotions" such as Pride FC and Strikeforce did not even make it to 70 events before folding. In an attempt to add weight to such a milestone, Bellator has scheduled a trio of championship bouts for the card.

There were originally four title bouts set for the event but Linton Vassell was forced out of his challenge for Ryan Bader's heavyweight title. Still, three title fights on one card is plenty to get excited about.

Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Brent Primus in a bout that is also a semifinal fight in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. Primus won his opening round fight against Mansour Barnaoui, giving him a chance to become lightweight champ for the second time in his career. Primus first won the title in 2017 when Michael Chandler suffered an ankle injury in the first round of their bout, resulting in a doctor's stoppage.

Nurmagomedov has yet to lose as a professional, sporting a spotless 17-0 record. He defeated Patricky Pitbull this past December to capture the title and successfully defended the title against Benson Henderson in the Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Cris Cyborg is set to defend her women's featherweight title against Cat Zingano in the next of the night's title fights. Cyborg has won all five of her trips to the Bellator cage, all of which were title bouts. She is the only fighter in the history of the sport to have won world championships in four major organizations and has dominated nearly every woman she has ever shared the cage with.

Zingano challenged Ronda Rousey for the UFC women's bantamweight title in 2015. That fight kicked off a 1-4 stretch that saw Zingano's UFC come to an end. Since coming to Bellator, however, Zingano has gotten her career back on track, rattling off four consecutive victories to land her second shot at a world title.

The final title fight sees the rare clash between best friends when Liz Carmouche defends her women's flyweight title against former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

For a full rundown of the story of Carmouche vs. Macfarlane, check out CBS Sports' feature on the fight featuring interviews with both women.

Bellator 300 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Usman Nurmagomedov (c) -2200 Brent Primus +1100 Lightweight title Cris Cyborg (c) -650 Cat Zingano +460 Women's featherweight title Liz Carmouche (c) -270 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane +220 Women's flyweight title

Predictions

Nurmagomedov vs. Primus: Primus has always been an interesting trivia answer guy for Bellator. His lightweight title win against Chandler was a fluke, but he'll always be a man who held a major MMA world title, if only for one fight. Nurmagomedov is a force that Primus won't be able to control, however. Primus' veteran saavy won't help when Nurmagomedov is blending his improved striking game with takedowns and a fierce ground attack. Primus needs to pray to the chaos gods for another title run. Pick: Usman Nurmagomedov via TKO2 -- Brent Brookhouse

Nurmagomedov is arguably the brightest star that Bellator has. A young, well-rounded fighter who is standing on his own legs in the shadow of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov bucks the stereotypes with more of a Muay Thai base but his world title wins highlighted how good his offensive grappling has gotten. Primus is a bull and that physical strenght should be respect, but Nurmagomedov is the more skilled fighter in just about every department. Primus is a difficult person to finish so I'll take Nurmagomedov by decision. -- Shakiel Mahjouri

Cyborg vs. Zingano: One only needs to look at Zingano's opponents during her bad run that saw her booted from the UFC and compare them to the opponents she has beaten in her 4-0 Bellator run and decide which group Cyborg fits into. Cyborg is an all-time great and is worlds better than Zingano's recent opponents. You can only beat the opponents you're given, but this winning streak -- three of which came by decision -- doesn't suggest Zingano is going to be able to overcome Cyborg on Saturday night. Pick: Cris Cyborg via TKO3 -- Brookhouse

Carmouche vs. Macfarlane: Carmouche is undefeated in six Bellator fights. More impressively, she has won five of those fights by stoppage and done so against some of the best talent in the Bellator division. This run is the best Carmouche has ever looked in her career and Macfarlane is in for a very tough night. Macfarlane is 2-2 in her four most recent bouts, with one of those wins coming by split decision. It's hard to not favor the woman who has been blitzing opponents over the one who has struggled to make clear statements of victory. Pick: Liz Carmouche via UD -- Brookhouse