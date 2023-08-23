It's a gold rush at Bellator 300. The promotion is packing the main card for its milestone show with title fights. Bellator 300 takes place at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Oct. 7 with champions Usman Nurmagomedov, Cris Cyborg, Ryan Bader and Liz Carmouche competing.

Bellator is going all out for this special occasion. Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight against Brent Primus in the semifinals of the $1 million Lightweight World Grand Prix. Cyborg and Cat Zingano put their rivalry to rest with the women's featherweight title at stake. Heavyweight champ Bader looks to fend off a rejuvenated and dangerous Linton Vassell. Finally, training partners Liz Carmouche and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane put their friendship aside for one night in pursuit of women's flyweight glory.

The preliminary card for Bellator 300 is coming together as well. The prelims are chock-full of ranked Bellator fighters. Olympic medalist and one-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann fights Leah McCourt. Davion Franklin and Henry Corrales are also in action.

Below is the complete fight card for Bellator 300. Check back during fight week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Bellator 300 fight card

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus, lightweight championship

Cris Cyborg vs. Cat ZIngano, women's featherweight championship



Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell, light heavyweight championship



Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, women's flyweight championship

Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi, heavyweights



Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt, women's featherweights



Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III, featherweights



Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop, women's flyweights



Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia, bantamweights



Bellator 300 info