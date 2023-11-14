Bellator recently celebrated its milestone 300th show, but its next one is looking even better. Welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson and Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix in a bantamweight title unifier top Friday's card in Chicago for Bellator 301.

Amosov (27-0) is deep into one of the most impressive runs in mixed martial arts. The welterweight champ dominated Logan Storley in a rematch of their competitive first encounter despite a 20-month hiatus while defending Ukraine against Russia. Jackson (16-4) has slowly worked his way into title contention with five consecutive wins against the likes of Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Neiman Gracie and Benson Henderson. It's the continuation of a remarkable champion vs. the maturation of a rising contender.

Pettis vs. Mix might just be the most exciting offering in MMA this week. Pettis (23-5) silenced the doubters by defending his bantamweight title against Patricio Pitbull, a fighter many consider to be the greatest in Bellator history. The feat was even more impressive considering Pettis was coming off an 18-month layoff due to injury. Mix (18-1) went from tournament darkhorse to interim champion, crushing Raufeon Stots with a knee in the finals of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The two best bantamweights in Bellator will unify their titles this week.

Friday's main card packs a serious punch. Former featherweight champion AJ McKee continues to develop as a lightweight against Sidney Outlaw, plus former lightweight champ Patricky Pitbull fights Alexander Shabliy in the semifinals of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Below is the complete fight card for Bellator 301 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Bellator 301 fight card

Yaroslav Amosov -410 vs. Jason Jackson +320, welterweight championship



Patchy Mix -278 vs. Sergio Pettis +225, bantamweight championship

Raufeon Stots -115 vs. Danny Sabatello -105, bantamweights

AJ McKee -340 vs. Sidney Outlaw +270, lightweights

Alexander Shabliy -485 vs. Patricky Pitbull +370, lightweight*

Tyrell Fortune -162 vs. Marcelo Golm +136, heavyweights

Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba, women's flyweights

Timur Khizriev -345 vs. Justin Gonzales +275, featherweights

Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Bust, lightweights

Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul, women's flyweights

Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia, bantamweights



Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde, lightweights



Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota, 160-pound catchweight



Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes, featherweights



Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace, welterweights



Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi, featherweights

*five rounds fight in Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinals

Bellator 301 info