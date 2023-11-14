Bellator recently celebrated its milestone 300th show, but its next one is looking even better. Welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson and Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix in a bantamweight title unifier top Friday's card in Chicago for Bellator 301.
Amosov (27-0) is deep into one of the most impressive runs in mixed martial arts. The welterweight champ dominated Logan Storley in a rematch of their competitive first encounter despite a 20-month hiatus while defending Ukraine against Russia. Jackson (16-4) has slowly worked his way into title contention with five consecutive wins against the likes of Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Neiman Gracie and Benson Henderson. It's the continuation of a remarkable champion vs. the maturation of a rising contender.
Pettis vs. Mix might just be the most exciting offering in MMA this week. Pettis (23-5) silenced the doubters by defending his bantamweight title against Patricio Pitbull, a fighter many consider to be the greatest in Bellator history. The feat was even more impressive considering Pettis was coming off an 18-month layoff due to injury. Mix (18-1) went from tournament darkhorse to interim champion, crushing Raufeon Stots with a knee in the finals of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The two best bantamweights in Bellator will unify their titles this week.
Friday's main card packs a serious punch. Former featherweight champion AJ McKee continues to develop as a lightweight against Sidney Outlaw, plus former lightweight champ Patricky Pitbull fights Alexander Shabliy in the semifinals of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.
Below is the complete fight card for Bellator 301 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
Bellator 301 fight card
- Yaroslav Amosov -410 vs. Jason Jackson +320, welterweight championship
- Patchy Mix -278 vs. Sergio Pettis +225, bantamweight championship
- Raufeon Stots -115 vs. Danny Sabatello -105, bantamweights
- AJ McKee -340 vs. Sidney Outlaw +270, lightweights
- Alexander Shabliy -485 vs. Patricky Pitbull +370, lightweight*
- Tyrell Fortune -162 vs. Marcelo Golm +136, heavyweights
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Sumiko Inaba, women's flyweights
- Timur Khizriev -345 vs. Justin Gonzales +275, featherweights
- Archie Colgan vs. Pieter Bust, lightweights
- Keri Taylor Melendez vs. Sabriye Sengul, women's flyweights
- Matheus Mattos vs. Richard Palencia, bantamweights
- Mike Hamel vs. Tim Wilde, lightweights
- Islam Mamedov vs. Killys Mota, 160-pound catchweight
- Cody Law vs. Jefferson Pontes, featherweights
- Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. Randall Wallace, welterweights
- Yves Landu vs. Isao Kobayashi, featherweights
*five rounds fight in Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinals
Bellator 301 info
- Date: Nov. 17
- Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago
- Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: Showtime