Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis and interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix are sticking around. Bellator announced on Thursday that Pettis and Mix have signed contract extensions with the promotion ahead of their anticipated unifier.
Bellator, in a press release, said that Pettis and Mix have signed "long-term deals" ahead of their planned bantamweight title unification bout. It was not specified how many fights Pettis and Mix have added to their new contracts. The promotion added that details for Pettis vs. Mix "will soon be announced."
Pettis (23-5) has been a perfect 5-0 since making the switch from UFC to Bellator. Pettis returned from an 18-month layoff and successfully defended his bantamweight title against reigning featherweight champion and all-time Bellator great Patricio Pitbull. Pettis' come-from-behind, spinning backfist knockout of Kyoji Horiguchi was awarded 2021 Bellator KO of the Year by CBS Sports.
Mix won the $1 million Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix -- knocking out Raufeon Stots in the finals -- to capture the interim championship. The suddenness and brutality of the finish entered Mix into early conversations for 2023 KO of the Year. Mix's five-fight winning streak includes stoppages of Magomed Magomedov, James Gallagher and Albert Morales, plus a win over former champion Horiguchi.
𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶 𝗗𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘅 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹
Off the back of his epic #BellatorBWGP win, interim-bantamweight world champion "No Love" @TeamMixMMA has inked a new multi-fight contract with #Bellator 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4PZWL4lp60