Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis and interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix are sticking around. Bellator announced on Thursday that Pettis and Mix have signed contract extensions with the promotion ahead of their anticipated unifier.

Bellator, in a press release, said that Pettis and Mix have signed "long-term deals" ahead of their planned bantamweight title unification bout. It was not specified how many fights Pettis and Mix have added to their new contracts. The promotion added that details for Pettis vs. Mix "will soon be announced."

Pettis (23-5) has been a perfect 5-0 since making the switch from UFC to Bellator. Pettis returned from an 18-month layoff and successfully defended his bantamweight title against reigning featherweight champion and all-time Bellator great Patricio Pitbull. Pettis' come-from-behind, spinning backfist knockout of Kyoji Horiguchi was awarded 2021 Bellator KO of the Year by CBS Sports.

Mix won the $1 million Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix -- knocking out Raufeon Stots in the finals -- to capture the interim championship. The suddenness and brutality of the finish entered Mix into early conversations for 2023 KO of the Year. Mix's five-fight winning streak includes stoppages of Magomed Magomedov, James Gallagher and Albert Morales, plus a win over former champion Horiguchi.