Bellator has finalized the eight fighters competing in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. The participants were announced on Wednesday with lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former featherweight champion AJ McKee among the standouts. Bellator president Scott Coker made the news official on "The MMA Hour."

Nurmagomedov, McKee, Patricky Pitbull, Benson Henderson, Tofiq Musayev, Alexander Shabliy, Mansour Barnaoui and Sidney Outlaw are the eight men chosen to compete at 155 pounds for $1 million and the lightweight title. The Grand Prix begins in San Jose, California on March 10 with the opening round matchups still to be determined.

The Lightweight World Grand Prix is an amalgamation of most of the division's best fighters. The reigning champion and the top five ranked lightweights are all involved. McKee (No. 8) made a successful lightweight debut in October, defeating Spike Carlyle. The most interesting inclusion is Barnaoui, who tapped out Adam Piccolotti in his Bellator debut but is currently unranked.

Generally, all Grand Prix fights are contested as five-round contests with the reigning champion defending their title each round.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.