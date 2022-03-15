Adam Borics separated himself as the next contender for the Bellator featherweight crown once A.J. McKee and Patricio "Pitbull" Freire wrap up their rivalry. Borics earned a unanimous decision over Mads Burnell in what some are calling a Fight of the Year candidate at Bellator 276 on Saturday.

Borics and Burnell entered Bellator 276 sharing the no. 2 ranking. Borics and Burnell put in work across 25 minutes with Borics pulling away on the scorecards (49-46, 50-45, 49-46). The updated Bellator rankings for March 15 reflect the fight's result as Burnell dropped one spot. Borics now stands alone as the second-ranked featherweight, only behind McKee and Freire.

Johnny Eblen made a strong case to challenge Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight championship after steamrolling recent title challenger John Salter and sweeping the scorecards. Eblen moved up two spots and is now the top-ranked contender in the 185-pound division. Salter dropped from no. 1 to no. 3.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (March 15)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 3. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 4. Gegard Mousasi 49-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Ryan Bader 29-7 7. Sergio Pettis 22-5 8. Corey Anderson 16-5 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Valentin Moldavsky 11-2

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 25-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 12-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Liz Carmouche 16-7 5. Denise Kielholtz 6-3 6. Arlene Blencowe 15-8 7. Cat Zingano 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Sinead Kavanagh 8-5 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results

Light heavyweight: Julius Anglickas' unanimous decision loss to Phil Davis cost him one spot in the light heavyweight rankings. Anglickas dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 to the benefit of Anthony Johnson, who swapped spots with Anglickas. Alex Polizzi's win over Jose Augusto Azevedo improved his standing amongst the panelists. Polizzi improved one spot to no. 7 and Karl Albrektsson dropped one spot to No. 8.

Middleweight: Romero Cotton's quick first-round TKO over Freddy Sandoval impressed the rankers, shifting him from No. 8 to No. 7 in the Bellator middleweight rankings. Dalton Rosta suffered as a consequence, moving from No. 7 to No. 8.