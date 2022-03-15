Adam Borics separated himself as the next contender for the Bellator featherweight crown once A.J. McKee and Patricio "Pitbull" Freire wrap up their rivalry. Borics earned a unanimous decision over Mads Burnell in what some are calling a Fight of the Year candidate at Bellator 276 on Saturday.
Borics and Burnell entered Bellator 276 sharing the no. 2 ranking. Borics and Burnell put in work across 25 minutes with Borics pulling away on the scorecards (49-46, 50-45, 49-46). The updated Bellator rankings for March 15 reflect the fight's result as Burnell dropped one spot. Borics now stands alone as the second-ranked featherweight, only behind McKee and Freire.
Johnny Eblen made a strong case to challenge Gegard Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight championship after steamrolling recent title challenger John Salter and sweeping the scorecards. Eblen moved up two spots and is now the top-ranked contender in the 185-pound division. Salter dropped from no. 1 to no. 3.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (March 15)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. AJ McKee
|18-0
2. Vadim Nemkov
|15-2
3. Patricio Pitbull
|32-5
4. Gegard Mousasi
|49-7-2
5. Yaroslav Amosov
|26-0
6. Ryan Bader
|29-7
7. Sergio Pettis
|22-5
8. Corey Anderson
|16-5
9. Michael Page
|20-1
10. Valentin Moldavsky
|11-2
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
25-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
12-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Liz Carmouche
16-7
5. Denise Kielholtz
6-3
6. Arlene Blencowe
15-8
7. Cat Zingano
12-4
8. Kana Watanabe
10-1-1
9. Sinead Kavanagh
8-5
10. Leslie Smith
12-9-1
Other notable results
- Light heavyweight: Julius Anglickas' unanimous decision loss to Phil Davis cost him one spot in the light heavyweight rankings. Anglickas dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 to the benefit of Anthony Johnson, who swapped spots with Anglickas. Alex Polizzi's win over Jose Augusto Azevedo improved his standing amongst the panelists. Polizzi improved one spot to no. 7 and Karl Albrektsson dropped one spot to No. 8.
- Middleweight: Romero Cotton's quick first-round TKO over Freddy Sandoval impressed the rankers, shifting him from No. 8 to No. 7 in the Bellator middleweight rankings. Dalton Rosta suffered as a consequence, moving from No. 7 to No. 8.
- Lightweight: Goiti Yamauchi's planned move to welterweight left a gap in the rankings. Benson Henderson (No. 3), Usman Nurmagomedov (No. 4), Peter Queally (No. 5), Islam Mamedov (No. 6), Myles Jury (No. 7) and Alexander Shabliy (No.8) all moved up one spot as a consequence. The empty gap allowed Gadzhi Rabadanov to enter the 10th slot.
- Women's featherweight: Talita Nogueira did not compete on the card, however, she slid down one spot after tweaks to the rankings. Nogueira was tied at No. 7 with Pam Sorenson, but Nogueira now sits at No.8.