Benson Henderson and Yoel Romero are on the rise. Henderson and Romero competed at the highest levels of UFC and continue to do so under the Bellator MMA banner.

Henderson and Romero took decisive victories over Peter Queally and Melvin Manhoef, respectively, at Bellator 285 in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 23. Henderson swept Queally in a five-round main event, excluding a one-point deduction for a severe groin strike. Romero sent Manhoef into retirement with a combination of takedowns and vicious ground-and-pound elbows.

Henderson was bumped from No. 3 to No. 2 in the lightweight division. The only fighter between Henderson and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull is Usman Nurmagomedov, who challenges the champion at Bellator 288. Henderson is well positioned to fight the winner of Pitbull vs. Nurmagomedov in what Henderson has claimed to be his final run.

Romero's third-round TKO of Manhoef bumped him three spots to No. 4 in the light heavyweight division. In an environment long occupied by Ryan Bader and Phil Davis, Romero is a fresh contender for the winner of Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2 on Nov. 18.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (Sept. 27)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 33-5 2. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 3. AJ McKee 18-1

4. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 5. Ryan Bader 30-7 6. Gegard Mousasi 49-8-2 7. Johnny Eblen 12-0

8. Corey Anderson 16-5 9. Sergio Pettis 22-5 10. Raufeon Stots 18-1

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 26-2 2. Liz Carmouche 17-7 3. Juliana Velasquez 12-1 4. Cat Zingano 13-4 5. Arlene Blencowe 15-9 6. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 12-2 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-4 8. Kana Watanabe 11-1-1 9. Sinead Kavanagh 8-5 10. Leah McCourt (previously unranked) 7-2

Other notable results