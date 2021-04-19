patricio-pitbull-bellator.jpg
Bellator MMA

The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix rolled on this past weekend with a pair of fights at Bellator 257. In the main event, Vadim Nemkov retained the light heavyweight championship with a decision win over Phil Davis. The true standout performance of the night came from Corey Anderson, who put on a dominant performance to score a third-round TKO of Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and advance in the tournament.

After another showcase of Anderson's dominant wrestling and ground and pound game, the former UFC star moved up to No. 8 in the pound-for-pound Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. In addition, Anderson moved from No. 3 to No. 2 at light heavyweight. Davis dropped one spot to No. 3 after his loss to Nemkov.

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (April 19)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Patricio Pitbull

32-4

2. Vadim Nemkov

12-2

3. Gegard Mousasi

47-7-2

4. Ryan Bader

27-6

5. Juan Archuleta

25-2

6. Douglas Lima

32-8

7. AJ McKee

17-0

8. Corey Anderson

15-5

9. Phil Davis

22-6

10. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

Bantamweight

Fighter Record
Champion: Juan Archuleta25-2

1. Sergio Pettis

20-5

2. Patchy Mix

13-1

3. Magomed Magomedov

18-1

4. Raufeon Stots

15-1

5. James Gallagher

11-1

6. Leandro Higo

20-5

7. Josh Hill

20-3

8. Jornel Lugo

6-0

9. Cass Bell

5-2

10. Brian Moore

13-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull32-4

1. AJ McKee

17-0

2. Emmanuel Sanchez

20-5

3. Adam Borics

17-1

4. Jay Jay Wilson

8-0

5. Daniel Weichel

40-12

6. Aaron Pico

7-3

7. Pedro Carvalho

11-5

8. Mads Burnell

15-3

9. Tywan Claxton

6-2

10. Jeremy Kennedy

16-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull32-4

1. Brent Primus

10-1

2. Patricky Pitbull

23-9

3. Goiti Yamauchi

25-5

4. Benson Henderson

28-10

5. Myles Jury

19-5

6. Sidney Outlaw

15-4

7. Adam Piccolotti

12-4

8. Dan Moret

15-6

9. Alfie Davis

14-3

10. Aviv Goali

5-0

Welterweight

Fighter Record
(C) Douglas Lima32-8

1. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

2. Michael Page

18-1

3. Jason Jackson

14-4

4. Neiman Gracie

10-2

5. Logan Storley

11-1

6. Derek Anderson

17-3

7. Joey Davis

8-0

8. Paul Daley

43-17-2

9. Sabah Homasi

15-9

10. Oliver Enkamp

10-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record
(C) Gegard Mousasi47-7-2

1. John Salter

18-4

2. Anatoly Tokov

29-2

3. Austin Vanderford

10-0

4. Fabian Edwards

9-1

5. Costello van Steenis

13-2

6. Johnny Eblen

7-0

7. Charlie Ward

9-4

8. Mike Shipman

14-3

9. Romero Cotton

5-0

10. Ed Ruth

8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Vadim Nemkov13-2

1. Ryan Bader

28-6

2. Corey Anderson

15-5

3. Phil Davis

22-6

4. Julius Anglickas

10-1

5. Lyoto Machida

26-11

6. Grant Neal

5-0

7. Tyree Fortune

5-0

8. Christian Edwards

4-0

9. Melvin Manhoef

32-15-1

10. Karl Albrektsson

11-3

Heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Ryan Bader28-6

1. Timothy Johnson

15-6

2. Cheick Kongo

30-11-2

3. Valentin Moldavsky

10-1

4. Linton Vassell

28-8

5. Tyrell Fortune

10-1

6. Steven Mowry

9-0

7. Matt Mitrione

13-8

8. Javy Ayala

11-8

9. Davion Franklin

2-0

10. Jake Hager

3-0

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

23-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

11-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Julia Budd

15-3

5. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

6. Liz Carmouche

15-7

7. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

8. Cat Zingano

12-4

9. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

10. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Juliana Velasquez11-0

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

2. Liz Carmouche

15-7

3. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

4. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

5. Alejandra Lara

9-4

6. Veta Arteaga6-4
7. Kate Jackson11-5-1
8. Mandy Bohm7-0
9. Valerie Loureda3-0
10. Vanessa Porto22-9

Women's featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Cris Cyborg23-2

1. Julia Budd

15-3

2. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

3. Cat Zingano

12-4

4. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

5. Sinead Kavanagh

7-4

6. Janay Harding

6-4

7. Leah McCourt

4-1

8. Amanda Bell

7-7

9. Jessy Miele

9-5

10. Talita Nogueira

8-2