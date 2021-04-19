The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix rolled on this past weekend with a pair of fights at Bellator 257. In the main event, Vadim Nemkov retained the light heavyweight championship with a decision win over Phil Davis. The true standout performance of the night came from Corey Anderson, who put on a dominant performance to score a third-round TKO of Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and advance in the tournament.
After another showcase of Anderson's dominant wrestling and ground and pound game, the former UFC star moved up to No. 8 in the pound-for-pound Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. In addition, Anderson moved from No. 3 to No. 2 at light heavyweight. Davis dropped one spot to No. 3 after his loss to Nemkov.
Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (April 19)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
2. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
3. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
4. Ryan Bader
|27-6
5. Juan Archuleta
|25-2
6. Douglas Lima
|32-8
7. AJ McKee
|17-0
8. Corey Anderson
|15-5
9. Phil Davis
|22-6
10. Yaroslav Amasov
|25-0
Bantamweight
|Fighter
|Record
|Champion: Juan Archuleta
|25-2
1. Sergio Pettis
20-5
2. Patchy Mix
13-1
3. Magomed Magomedov
18-1
4. Raufeon Stots
15-1
5. James Gallagher
11-1
6. Leandro Higo
20-5
7. Josh Hill
20-3
8. Jornel Lugo
6-0
9. Cass Bell
5-2
10. Brian Moore
13-7
Featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
1. AJ McKee
17-0
2. Emmanuel Sanchez
20-5
3. Adam Borics
17-1
4. Jay Jay Wilson
8-0
5. Daniel Weichel
40-12
6. Aaron Pico
7-3
7. Pedro Carvalho
11-5
8. Mads Burnell
15-3
9. Tywan Claxton
6-2
10. Jeremy Kennedy
16-3
Lightweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
1. Brent Primus
10-1
2. Patricky Pitbull
23-9
3. Goiti Yamauchi
25-5
4. Benson Henderson
28-10
5. Myles Jury
19-5
6. Sidney Outlaw
15-4
7. Adam Piccolotti
12-4
8. Dan Moret
15-6
9. Alfie Davis
14-3
10. Aviv Goali
5-0
Welterweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Douglas Lima
|32-8
1. Yaroslav Amasov
25-0
2. Michael Page
18-1
3. Jason Jackson
14-4
4. Neiman Gracie
10-2
5. Logan Storley
11-1
6. Derek Anderson
17-3
7. Joey Davis
8-0
8. Paul Daley
43-17-2
9. Sabah Homasi
15-9
10. Oliver Enkamp
10-2
Middleweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
1. John Salter
18-4
2. Anatoly Tokov
29-2
3. Austin Vanderford
10-0
4. Fabian Edwards
9-1
5. Costello van Steenis
13-2
6. Johnny Eblen
7-0
7. Charlie Ward
9-4
8. Mike Shipman
14-3
9. Romero Cotton
5-0
10. Ed Ruth
8-3
Light heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Vadim Nemkov
|13-2
1. Ryan Bader
28-6
2. Corey Anderson
15-5
3. Phil Davis
22-6
4. Julius Anglickas
10-1
5. Lyoto Machida
26-11
6. Grant Neal
5-0
7. Tyree Fortune
5-0
8. Christian Edwards
4-0
9. Melvin Manhoef
32-15-1
10. Karl Albrektsson
11-3
Heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Ryan Bader
|28-6
1. Timothy Johnson
15-6
2. Cheick Kongo
30-11-2
3. Valentin Moldavsky
10-1
4. Linton Vassell
28-8
5. Tyrell Fortune
10-1
6. Steven Mowry
9-0
7. Matt Mitrione
13-8
8. Javy Ayala
11-8
9. Davion Franklin
2-0
10. Jake Hager
3-0
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
15-3
5. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
6. Liz Carmouche
15-7
7. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
8. Cat Zingano
12-4
9. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Women's flyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Juliana Velasquez
|11-0
1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
2. Liz Carmouche
15-7
3. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
4. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
5. Alejandra Lara
9-4
|6. Veta Arteaga
|6-4
|7. Kate Jackson
|11-5-1
|8. Mandy Bohm
|7-0
|9. Valerie Loureda
|3-0
|10. Vanessa Porto
|22-9
Women's featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Cris Cyborg
|23-2
1. Julia Budd
15-3
2. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
3. Cat Zingano
12-4
4. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
5. Sinead Kavanagh
7-4
6. Janay Harding
6-4
7. Leah McCourt
4-1
8. Amanda Bell
7-7
9. Jessy Miele
9-5
10. Talita Nogueira
8-2