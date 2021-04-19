The Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix rolled on this past weekend with a pair of fights at Bellator 257. In the main event, Vadim Nemkov retained the light heavyweight championship with a decision win over Phil Davis. The true standout performance of the night came from Corey Anderson, who put on a dominant performance to score a third-round TKO of Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and advance in the tournament.

After another showcase of Anderson's dominant wrestling and ground and pound game, the former UFC star moved up to No. 8 in the pound-for-pound Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. In addition, Anderson moved from No. 3 to No. 2 at light heavyweight. Davis dropped one spot to No. 3 after his loss to Nemkov.

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (April 19)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Juan Archuleta 25-2 6. Douglas Lima 32-8 7. AJ McKee 17-0 8. Corey Anderson 15-5 9. Phil Davis 22-6 10. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0

Bantamweight

Fighter Record Champion: Juan Archuleta 25-2 1. Sergio Pettis 20-5 2. Patchy Mix 13-1 3. Magomed Magomedov 18-1 4. Raufeon Stots 15-1 5. James Gallagher 11-1 6. Leandro Higo 20-5 7. Josh Hill 20-3 8. Jornel Lugo 6-0 9. Cass Bell 5-2 10. Brian Moore 13-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 32-4 1. AJ McKee 17-0 2. Emmanuel Sanchez 20-5 3. Adam Borics 17-1 4. Jay Jay Wilson 8-0 5. Daniel Weichel 40-12 6. Aaron Pico 7-3 7. Pedro Carvalho 11-5 8. Mads Burnell 15-3 9. Tywan Claxton 6-2 10. Jeremy Kennedy 16-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 32-4 1. Brent Primus 10-1 2. Patricky Pitbull 23-9 3. Goiti Yamauchi 25-5 4. Benson Henderson 28-10 5. Myles Jury 19-5 6. Sidney Outlaw 15-4 7. Adam Piccolotti 12-4 8. Dan Moret 15-6 9. Alfie Davis 14-3 10. Aviv Goali 5-0

Welterweight

Fighter Record (C) Douglas Lima 32-8 1. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0 2. Michael Page 18-1 3. Jason Jackson 14-4 4. Neiman Gracie 10-2 5. Logan Storley 11-1 6. Derek Anderson 17-3 7. Joey Davis 8-0 8. Paul Daley 43-17-2 9. Sabah Homasi 15-9 10. Oliver Enkamp 10-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record (C) Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 1. John Salter 18-4 2. Anatoly Tokov 29-2 3. Austin Vanderford 10-0 4. Fabian Edwards 9-1 5. Costello van Steenis 13-2 6. Johnny Eblen 7-0 7. Charlie Ward 9-4 8. Mike Shipman 14-3 9. Romero Cotton 5-0 10. Ed Ruth 8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Vadim Nemkov 13-2 1. Ryan Bader 28-6 2. Corey Anderson 15-5 3. Phil Davis 22-6 4. Julius Anglickas 10-1 5. Lyoto Machida 26-11 6. Grant Neal 5-0 7. Tyree Fortune 5-0 8. Christian Edwards 4-0 9. Melvin Manhoef 32-15-1 10. Karl Albrektsson 11-3

Heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Ryan Bader 28-6 1. Timothy Johnson 15-6 2. Cheick Kongo 30-11-2 3. Valentin Moldavsky 10-1 4. Linton Vassell 28-8 5. Tyrell Fortune 10-1 6. Steven Mowry 9-0 7. Matt Mitrione 13-8 8. Javy Ayala 11-8 9. Davion Franklin 2-0 10. Jake Hager 3-0

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 6. Liz Carmouche 15-7 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record (C) Juliana Velasquez 11-0 1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 2. Liz Carmouche 15-7 3. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 4. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 5. Alejandra Lara 9-4 6. Veta Arteaga 6-4 7. Kate Jackson 11-5-1 8. Mandy Bohm 7-0 9. Valerie Loureda 3-0 10. Vanessa Porto 22-9

Women's featherweight