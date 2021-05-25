Cris Cyborg delivered a big reminder to the MMA word that she is one of the most dominant female fighters on the planet with a win over Leslie Smith in the main event of Bellator 259. Smith was game, holding out for almost all five rounds before Cyborg scored the TKO in the final 10 seconds of the fight.

With the victory, Cyborg remained firmly established as the No. 1 ranked fighter in both the women's featherweight and pound-for-pound lists in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. Smith remained at her No. 4 spot after giving a game challenge, faring much better than the first clash between the women in May 2016, where Smith was stopped in less than 90 seconds.

In the co-main event, Leandro Higo scored an upset decision victory over Darrion Caldwell. The fight was also a rematch of a fight with a quick result the first time around, with Caldwell winning the first fight in March 2018 by first round guillotine choke. Higo won the hard-fought rematch by split decision, moving up one spot in the bantamweight rankings to the No. 5 slot.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (May 25)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Douglas Lima 32-8 5. AJ McKee 17-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Juan Archuleta 25-3 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Other notable results