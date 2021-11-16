Entering Bellator 271 this past Friday night as a massive favorite against Sinead Kavanagh, women's flyweight champion Cris Cyborg only had one path to impress observers: score an impressive finish. Cyborg did just that, taking just 92 seconds to knock Kavanagh out.

Still undefeated in Bellator -- and with 25 wins in her previous 26 outings -- Cyborg remains atop both the women's pound-for-pound and featherweight rankings in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. Kavanagh dropped one spot to No. 6 in defeat and Bellator goes back to the drawing board in search of a woman who can give Cyborg a stiff test.

Cyborg debuted in the promotion in January 2020, scoring a TKO over Julia Budd to win the featherweight title. She has now picked up three successful title defenses, all coming by stoppage.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Nov. 16)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 3. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 4. Gegard Mousasi 48-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Corey Anderson 16-5 7. Ryan Bader 28-7 8. Sergio Pettis 21-5 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Valentin Moldavsky 11-1

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 24-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 12-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Liz Carmouche 16-7 5. Denise Kielholtz 6-3 6. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 7. Cat Zingano 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Leah McCourt 6-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

