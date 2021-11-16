fedor-winner-flag.jpg
Bellator MMA

Entering Bellator 271 this past Friday night as a massive favorite against Sinead Kavanagh, women's flyweight champion Cris Cyborg only had one path to impress observers: score an impressive finish. Cyborg did just that, taking just 92 seconds to knock Kavanagh out.

Still undefeated in Bellator -- and with 25 wins in her previous 26 outings -- Cyborg remains atop both the women's pound-for-pound and featherweight rankings in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. Kavanagh dropped one spot to No. 6 in defeat and Bellator goes back to the drawing board in search of a woman who can give Cyborg a stiff test.

Cyborg debuted in the promotion in January 2020, scoring a TKO over Julia Budd to win the featherweight title. She has now picked up three successful title defenses, all coming by stoppage.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Nov. 16)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. AJ McKee

18-0

2. Patricio Pitbull

32-5

3. Vadim Nemkov

15-2

4. Gegard Mousasi

48-7-2

5. Yaroslav Amosov

26-0

6. Corey Anderson

16-5

7. Ryan Bader

28-7

8. Sergio Pettis

21-5

9. Michael Page

20-1

10. Valentin Moldavsky

11-1

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

24-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

12-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Liz Carmouche

16-7

5. Denise Kielholtz

6-3

6. Arlene Blencowe

14-8

7. Cat Zingano

12-4

8. Kana Watanabe

10-1-1

9. Leah McCourt

6-1

10. Leslie Smith

12-9-1

Other notable results

  • Heavyweight: Linton Vassell took a split decision against Tyrell Fortune. Vassell jumped two spots, passing Fortune and former interim title challenger Tim Johnson to move to No. 4. Fortune slid down one spot from No. 5 to No. 6.

  • Featherweight: Aaron Pico ran his winning streak to five with a win over Justin Gonzales. The win moved Pico up one spot to No. 5.

  • Women's featherweight: A former challenger to Cyborg's crown, Arlene Blencowe remains in the No. 1 spot with a decision win over Pam Sorenson. Sorenson held steady at No. 7, though Jessy Miele moved up two spots and into a tie at that No. 7 spot.

  • Heavyweight: Steve Mowry submitted Rakim Cleveland with a first-round kimura. He moved up one spot into a tie with Fortune at No. 6.