Bellator MMA traveled to Russia for the first time this past Saturday, putting on Bellator 269 from VTB Arena in Moscow. In the main event, legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko scored a big knockout of Tim Johnson to show he still has some life left at age 45.

The fight with Johnson was Emelianeko's first since knocking out Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in December 2019. With the victory, Emelianenko joins the official Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings as the No. 3 heavyweight. He has now won four of his last five fights, with the lone loss coming by knockout to Ryan Bader in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix, a fight that was also for the vacant heavyweight championship.

Johnson, meanwhile, fell two spots from No. 2 to No. 4. The loss is the second in a row for Johnson, previously losing to Valentin Moldavsky in a bout for the interim heavyweight championship in June.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Oct. 26)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 3. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 4. Gegard Mousasi 48-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Corey Anderson 16-5 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Ryan Bader 28-7 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Valentin Moldavsky 11-1

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 24-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 12-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Liz Carmouche 16-7 5. Denise Kielholtz 6-3 6. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 7. Cat Zingano 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Leah McCourt 6-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results