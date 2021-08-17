With his TKO win over John Salter in the main event of Bellator 264, Gegard Mousasi remains Bellator middleweight champion. He also remains atop the 185-pound division in the latest edition of the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings.

Mousasi took a patient approach to the fight with Salter, allowing Salter to tire out as the challenger employed a grappling-based attack. Once Salter was tired, Mousasi took over the fight and scored the TKO victory in the third round, improving to 11-1 since 2015 and retaining his title.

Salter entered the fight as Bellator's No. 1 ranked middleweight, falling to No. 2 in defeat. Undefeated Austin Vanderford jumped to the top spot and may be the next man up for Mousasi, who also holds the No. 4 spot in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Aug. 17)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 3. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 4. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 5. Ryan Bader 27-6 6. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Denise Kielholtz 13-8 6-3 7. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Other notable results