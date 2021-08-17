aj-mkcee.jpg
With his TKO win over John Salter in the main event of Bellator 264, Gegard Mousasi remains Bellator middleweight champion. He also remains atop the 185-pound division in the latest edition of the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings.

Mousasi took a patient approach to the fight with Salter, allowing Salter to tire out as the challenger employed a grappling-based attack. Once Salter was tired, Mousasi took over the fight and scored the TKO victory in the third round, improving to 11-1 since 2015 and retaining his title.

Salter entered the fight as Bellator's No. 1 ranked middleweight, falling to No. 2 in defeat. Undefeated Austin Vanderford jumped to the top spot and may be the next man up for Mousasi, who also holds the No. 4 spot in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Aug. 17)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. AJ McKee

18-0

2. Patricio Pitbull

32-5

3. Vadim Nemkov

12-2

4. Gegard Mousasi

47-7-2

5. Ryan Bader

27-6

6. Yaroslav Amosov

26-0

7. Sergio Pettis

21-5

8. Douglas Lima

32-9

9. Corey Anderson

15-5

10. Juan Archuleta

25-3

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

23-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

11-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Julia Budd

15-3

5. Liz Carmouche

15-7

6. Denise Kielholtz

13-8 6-3

7. Arlene Blencowe

14-8

8. Cat Zingano

12-4

9. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

10. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

Other notable results

  • Middleweight: Andrey Koreshkov enters the rankings at No. 8 after picking up a win over Sabah Homasi. Koreshkov took a decision by the lopsided scores of 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26. The former welterweight champion makes his debut after being inactive for two years within the promotion.
  • Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots jumped two spots to No. 2 after picking up a big decision victory over Magomed Magomedov. Magomedov dropped one spot at 135 pounds to No. 4.
  • Women's featherweight: Pam Sorenson makes her debut in the rankings, locking down the No. 10 spot with a split decision over Roberta Samad.