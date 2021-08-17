With his TKO win over John Salter in the main event of Bellator 264, Gegard Mousasi remains Bellator middleweight champion. He also remains atop the 185-pound division in the latest edition of the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings.
Mousasi took a patient approach to the fight with Salter, allowing Salter to tire out as the challenger employed a grappling-based attack. Once Salter was tired, Mousasi took over the fight and scored the TKO victory in the third round, improving to 11-1 since 2015 and retaining his title.
Salter entered the fight as Bellator's No. 1 ranked middleweight, falling to No. 2 in defeat. Undefeated Austin Vanderford jumped to the top spot and may be the next man up for Mousasi, who also holds the No. 4 spot in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (Aug. 17)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. AJ McKee
|18-0
2. Patricio Pitbull
|32-5
3. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
4. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
5. Ryan Bader
|27-6
6. Yaroslav Amosov
|26-0
7. Sergio Pettis
|21-5
8. Douglas Lima
|32-9
9. Corey Anderson
|15-5
10. Juan Archuleta
|25-3
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
15-3
5. Liz Carmouche
15-7
6. Denise Kielholtz
13-8 6-3
7. Arlene Blencowe
14-8
8. Cat Zingano
12-4
9. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Other notable results
- Middleweight: Andrey Koreshkov enters the rankings at No. 8 after picking up a win over Sabah Homasi. Koreshkov took a decision by the lopsided scores of 30-27, 30-26 and 30-26. The former welterweight champion makes his debut after being inactive for two years within the promotion.
- Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots jumped two spots to No. 2 after picking up a big decision victory over Magomed Magomedov. Magomedov dropped one spot at 135 pounds to No. 4.
- Women's featherweight: Pam Sorenson makes her debut in the rankings, locking down the No. 10 spot with a split decision over Roberta Samad.