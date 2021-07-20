With a hard-fought victory over Denise Kielholtz in the main event of Bellator 262, Juliana Velasquez retained the Bellator women's flyweight championship. Velasquez also continued her stint on top of the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings at 125 pounds as well as the No. 2 spot in the women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Despite the loss, Kielholtz's spirited effort on the losing side of a split decision kept her at the No. 3 spot in the division and also moved her up one spot to No. 6 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. A rematch could be in order for the women, or Velasquez could be matched up with either former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane or Liz Carmouche.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (July 20)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. AJ McKee 17-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Denise Kielholtz 13-8 6-3 7. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

