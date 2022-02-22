This past weekend, Logan Storley picked up the biggest win of his career when he took a hard-fought decision over Neiman Gracie in the main event of Bellator 274. The win put Storely on a two-fight winning streak since a loss to Yaroslav Amosov in November 2020.
The win also moved Storley up in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings, jumping from No. 5 to No. 4 at welterweight. The ranking jump came at the expense of previous No. 4, Gracie, who dropped one spot.
Storley moves closer to a rematch with Amosov with the win, provided the Ukrainian native gets past Michael "Venom" Page in May. Amosov followed up his win over Storley by defeating Douglas Lima to capture the welterweight championship.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (Feb. 22)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. AJ McKee
|18-0
T2. Vadim Nemkov
|15-2
T2. Patricio Pitbull
|32-5
4. Gegard Mousasi
|48-7-2
5. Yaroslav Amosov
|26-0
6. Ryan Bader
|29-7
7. Sergio Pettis
|22-5
8. Corey Anderson
|16-5
9. Michael Page
|20-1
10. Valentin Moldavsky
|11-1
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
24-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
12-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Liz Carmouche
16-7
5. Denise Kielholtz
6-3
6. Arlene Blencowe
14-8
7. Cat Zingano
12-4
8. Kana Watanabe
10-1-1
9. Leah McCourt
6-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-9-1
Other notable results
- Welterweight: Former Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov jumped three spots to No. 6 with a 38-second knockout of Chance Rencountre. Koreshkov is now riding a three-fight winning streak.
- Women's flyweight: DeAnna Bennett holds on to her No. 7 spot with a dominant decision win over Justine Kish. Bennett has now won two fights in a row after hitting a rough 1-4 stretch in her career.