logan-storley-entrance.jpg
Bellator MMA

This past weekend, Logan Storley picked up the biggest win of his career when he took a hard-fought decision over Neiman Gracie in the main event of Bellator 274. The win put Storely on a two-fight winning streak since a loss to Yaroslav Amosov in November 2020.

The win also moved Storley up in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings, jumping from No. 5 to No. 4 at welterweight. The ranking jump came at the expense of previous No. 4, Gracie, who dropped one spot.

Storley moves closer to a rematch with Amosov with the win, provided the Ukrainian native gets past Michael "Venom" Page in May. Amosov followed up his win over Storley by defeating Douglas Lima to capture the welterweight championship.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Feb. 22)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. AJ McKee

18-0

T2. Vadim Nemkov

15-2

T2. Patricio Pitbull

32-5

4. Gegard Mousasi

48-7-2

5. Yaroslav Amosov

26-0

6. Ryan Bader

29-7

7. Sergio Pettis

22-5

8. Corey Anderson

16-5

9. Michael Page

20-1

10. Valentin Moldavsky

11-1

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

24-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

12-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Liz Carmouche

16-7

5. Denise Kielholtz

6-3

6. Arlene Blencowe

14-8

7. Cat Zingano

12-4

8. Kana Watanabe

10-1-1

9. Leah McCourt

6-1

10. Leslie Smith

12-9-1

Other notable results

  • Welterweight: Former Bellator champion Andrey Koreshkov jumped three spots to No. 6 with a 38-second knockout of Chance Rencountre. Koreshkov is now riding a three-fight winning streak.
  • Women's flyweight: DeAnna Bennett holds on to her No. 7 spot with a dominant decision win over Justine Kish. Bennett has now won two fights in a row after hitting a rough 1-4 stretch in her career.