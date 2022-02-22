This past weekend, Logan Storley picked up the biggest win of his career when he took a hard-fought decision over Neiman Gracie in the main event of Bellator 274. The win put Storely on a two-fight winning streak since a loss to Yaroslav Amosov in November 2020.

The win also moved Storley up in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings, jumping from No. 5 to No. 4 at welterweight. The ranking jump came at the expense of previous No. 4, Gracie, who dropped one spot.

Storley moves closer to a rematch with Amosov with the win, provided the Ukrainian native gets past Michael "Venom" Page in May. Amosov followed up his win over Storley by defeating Douglas Lima to capture the welterweight championship.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Feb. 22)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 T2. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 T2. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 4. Gegard Mousasi 48-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Ryan Bader 29-7 7. Sergio Pettis 22-5 8. Corey Anderson 16-5 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Valentin Moldavsky 11-1

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 24-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 12-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Liz Carmouche 16-7 5. Denise Kielholtz 6-3 6. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 7. Cat Zingano 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Leah McCourt 6-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results