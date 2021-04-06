After the debut event of 2021, there's been a bit of a shakeup to the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. No, you want see much change atop the men's pound-for-pound list as Patricio Pitbull made it look easy once again in scoring a first-round submission of Emmanuel Sanchez to retain his featherweight title and advance to face AJ McKee. But you will see a shakeup in a few other divisions under the promotional banner.

Most notably, welterweight Jason Jackson is on the rise after scoring a decision over Neiman Gracie in the co-main event from Bellator 255. Jackson entered the bout ranked No. 6 while Gracie entered at No. 3. Now, Jackson is up to No. 3 while Gracie fell to No. 4. Plus, after a thorough domination in his second fight for the promotion, Magomed Magomedov moved up one spot at bantamweight to No. 4

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (April 6)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Juan Archuleta 25-2 6. Douglas Lima 32-8 7. AJ McKee 17-0 8. Phil Davis 22-5 9. Corey Anderson 14-5 10. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0

Bantamweight

Fighter Record Champion: Juan Archuleta 25-2 1. Sergio Pettis 20-5 2. Patchy Mix 13-1 3. Raufeon Stots 15-1 4. Magomed Magomedov 18-1 5. James Gallagher 11-1 6. Leandro Higo 20-5 7. Josh Hill 20-3 8. Cass Bell 5-1 9. Frans Mlambo 9-5 10. Jornel Lugo 5-0

Featherweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 32-4 1. AJ McKee 17-0 2. Emmanuel Sanchez 20-5 3. Adam Borics 16-1 4. Pedro Carvalho 11-4 5. Daniel Weichel 40-12 6. Aaron Pico 7-3 7. Jay Jay Wilson 7-0 8. Jeremy Kennedy 16-2 9. Tywan Claxton 6-2 10. Mads Burnell 14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 32-4 1. Brent Primus 10-1 2. Patricky Pitbull 23-9 3. Goiti Yamauchi 25-4 4. Benson Henderson 28-10 5. Sidney Outlaw 15-4 6. Myles Jury 19-5 7. Adam Piccolotti 12-4 8. Alfie Davis 14-3 9. Aviv Gozali 5-0 10. Keoni Diggs 9-0

Welterweight

Fighter Record (C) Douglas Lima 32-8 1. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0 2. Michael Page 18-1 3. Jason Jackson 14-4 4. Neiman Gracie 10-2 5. Logan Storley 11-1 6. Derek Anderson 17-3 7. Joey Davis 8-0 8. Sabah Homasi 15-8 9. Oliver Enkamp 10-2 10. Jaleel Willis 14-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record (C) Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 1. John Salter 18-4 2. Anatoly Tokov 29-2 3. Austin Vanderford 10-0 4. Fabian Edwards 9-1 5. Costello van Steenis 13-2 6. Johnny Eblen 7-0 7. Charlie Ward 9-4 8. Mike Shipman 14-3 9. Romero Cotton 5-0 10. Ed Ruth 8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Vadim Nemkov 12-2 1. Ryan Bader 27-6 2. Phil Davis 22-5 3. Corey Anderson 14-5 4. Lyoto Machida 26-10 5. Julius Anglickas 9-1 6. Grant Neal 5-0 7. Christian Edwards 4-0 8. Tyree Fortune 5-0 9. Melvin Manhoef 32-15-1 10. Alex Polizzi 7-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Ryan Bader 27-6 1. Timothy Johnson 15-6 2. Cheick Kongo 30-11-2 3. Valentin Moldavsky 10-1 4. Tyrell Fortune 10-1 5. Fedor Emelianenko 39-6 6. Linton Vassell 20-8 7. Steven Mowry 8-0 8. Matt Mitrione 13-8 9. Sergei Kharitonov 32-8 10. Javy Ayala 11-8

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 14-3 5. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 6. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 7. Liz Carmouche 14-7 8. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 9. Cat Zingano 11-4 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record (C) Juliana Velasquez 11-0 1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 2. Liz Carmouche 14-7 3. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 4. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 5. Alejandra Lara 9-4 6. Kate Jackson 11-5-1 7. Veta Arteaga 5-4 8. Mandy Bohm 7-0 9. Valerie Loureda 3-0 10. Bruna Ellen 5-3

Women's featherweight