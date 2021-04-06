patricio-pitbull-bellator.jpg
After the debut event of 2021, there's been a bit of a shakeup to the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. No, you want see much change atop the men's pound-for-pound list as Patricio Pitbull made it look easy once again in scoring a first-round submission of Emmanuel Sanchez to retain his featherweight title and advance to face AJ McKee. But you will see a shakeup in a few other divisions under the promotional banner.

Most notably, welterweight Jason Jackson is on the rise after scoring a decision over Neiman Gracie in the co-main event from Bellator 255. Jackson entered the bout ranked No. 6 while Gracie entered at No. 3. Now, Jackson is up to No. 3 while Gracie fell to No. 4. Plus, after a thorough domination in his second fight for the promotion, Magomed Magomedov moved up one spot at bantamweight to No. 4

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel.

Bellator Rankings (April 6)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Patricio Pitbull

32-4

2. Vadim Nemkov

12-2

3. Gegard Mousasi

47-7-2

4. Ryan Bader

27-6

5. Juan Archuleta

25-2

6. Douglas Lima

32-8

7. AJ McKee

17-0

8. Phil Davis 

22-5

9. Corey Anderson

14-5

10. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

Bantamweight

Fighter Record
Champion: Juan Archuleta25-2

1. Sergio Pettis

20-5

2. Patchy Mix

13-1

3. Raufeon Stots

15-1

4. Magomed Magomedov

18-1

5. James Gallagher

11-1

6. Leandro Higo

20-5

7. Josh Hill

20-3

8. Cass Bell

5-1

9. Frans Mlambo

9-5

10. Jornel Lugo

5-0

Featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull32-4

1. AJ McKee

17-0

2. Emmanuel Sanchez

20-5

3. Adam Borics

16-1

4. Pedro Carvalho

11-4

5. Daniel Weichel

40-12

6. Aaron Pico

7-3

7. Jay Jay Wilson

7-0

8. Jeremy Kennedy

16-2

9. Tywan Claxton

6-2

10. Mads Burnell

14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull32-4

1. Brent Primus

10-1

2. Patricky Pitbull

23-9

3. Goiti Yamauchi

25-4

4. Benson Henderson

28-10

5. Sidney Outlaw

15-4

6. Myles Jury

19-5

7. Adam Piccolotti

12-4

8. Alfie Davis

14-3

9. Aviv Gozali

5-0

10. Keoni Diggs

9-0

Welterweight

Fighter Record
(C) Douglas Lima32-8

1. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

2. Michael Page

18-1

3. Jason Jackson

14-4

4. Neiman Gracie

10-2

5. Logan Storley

11-1

6. Derek Anderson

17-3

7. Joey Davis

8-0

8. Sabah Homasi

15-8

9. Oliver Enkamp

10-2

10. Jaleel Willis

14-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record
(C) Gegard Mousasi47-7-2

1. John Salter

18-4

2. Anatoly Tokov

29-2

3. Austin Vanderford

10-0

4. Fabian Edwards

9-1

5. Costello van Steenis

13-2

6. Johnny Eblen

7-0

7. Charlie Ward

9-4

8. Mike Shipman

14-3

9. Romero Cotton

5-0

10. Ed Ruth

8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Vadim Nemkov12-2

1. Ryan Bader

27-6

2. Phil Davis

22-5

3. Corey Anderson

14-5

4. Lyoto Machida

26-10

5. Julius Anglickas

9-1

6. Grant Neal

5-0

7. Christian Edwards

4-0

8. Tyree Fortune

5-0

9. Melvin Manhoef

32-15-1

10. Alex Polizzi

7-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Ryan Bader27-6

1. Timothy Johnson

15-6

2. Cheick Kongo

30-11-2

3. Valentin Moldavsky

10-1

4. Tyrell Fortune

10-1

5. Fedor Emelianenko

39-6

6. Linton Vassell

20-8

7. Steven Mowry

8-0

8. Matt Mitrione

13-8

9. Sergei Kharitonov

32-8

10. Javy Ayala

11-8

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

23-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

11-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Julia Budd

14-3

5. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

6. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

7. Liz Carmouche

14-7

8. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

9. Cat Zingano

11-4

10. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Juliana Velasquez11-0

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

2. Liz Carmouche

14-7

3. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

4. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

5. Alejandra Lara

9-4

6. Kate Jackson11-5-1
7. Veta Arteaga5-4
8. Mandy Bohm7-0
9. Valerie Loureda3-0
10. Bruna Ellen5-3

Women's featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Cris Cyborg23-2

1. Julia Budd

14-3

2. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

3. Cat Zingano

11-4

4. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

5. Sinead Kavanagh

7-4

6. Janay Harding

6-4

7. Leah McCourt

4-1

8. Amanda Bell

7-7

9. Olga Rubin

6-2

10. Jessy Miele

9-5