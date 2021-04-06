After the debut event of 2021, there's been a bit of a shakeup to the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. No, you want see much change atop the men's pound-for-pound list as Patricio Pitbull made it look easy once again in scoring a first-round submission of Emmanuel Sanchez to retain his featherweight title and advance to face AJ McKee. But you will see a shakeup in a few other divisions under the promotional banner.
Most notably, welterweight Jason Jackson is on the rise after scoring a decision over Neiman Gracie in the co-main event from Bellator 255. Jackson entered the bout ranked No. 6 while Gracie entered at No. 3. Now, Jackson is up to No. 3 while Gracie fell to No. 4. Plus, after a thorough domination in his second fight for the promotion, Magomed Magomedov moved up one spot at bantamweight to No. 4
Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel.
Bellator Rankings (April 6)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
2. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
3. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
4. Ryan Bader
|27-6
5. Juan Archuleta
|25-2
6. Douglas Lima
|32-8
7. AJ McKee
|17-0
8. Phil Davis
|22-5
9. Corey Anderson
|14-5
10. Yaroslav Amasov
|25-0
Bantamweight
|Fighter
|Record
|Champion: Juan Archuleta
|25-2
1. Sergio Pettis
20-5
2. Patchy Mix
13-1
3. Raufeon Stots
15-1
4. Magomed Magomedov
18-1
5. James Gallagher
11-1
6. Leandro Higo
20-5
7. Josh Hill
20-3
8. Cass Bell
5-1
9. Frans Mlambo
9-5
10. Jornel Lugo
5-0
Featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
1. AJ McKee
17-0
2. Emmanuel Sanchez
20-5
3. Adam Borics
16-1
4. Pedro Carvalho
11-4
5. Daniel Weichel
40-12
6. Aaron Pico
7-3
7. Jay Jay Wilson
7-0
8. Jeremy Kennedy
16-2
9. Tywan Claxton
6-2
10. Mads Burnell
14-3
Lightweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
1. Brent Primus
10-1
2. Patricky Pitbull
23-9
3. Goiti Yamauchi
25-4
4. Benson Henderson
28-10
5. Sidney Outlaw
15-4
6. Myles Jury
19-5
7. Adam Piccolotti
12-4
8. Alfie Davis
14-3
9. Aviv Gozali
5-0
10. Keoni Diggs
9-0
Welterweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Douglas Lima
|32-8
1. Yaroslav Amasov
25-0
2. Michael Page
18-1
3. Jason Jackson
14-4
4. Neiman Gracie
10-2
5. Logan Storley
11-1
6. Derek Anderson
17-3
7. Joey Davis
8-0
8. Sabah Homasi
15-8
9. Oliver Enkamp
10-2
10. Jaleel Willis
14-2
Middleweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
1. John Salter
18-4
2. Anatoly Tokov
29-2
3. Austin Vanderford
10-0
4. Fabian Edwards
9-1
5. Costello van Steenis
13-2
6. Johnny Eblen
7-0
7. Charlie Ward
9-4
8. Mike Shipman
14-3
9. Romero Cotton
5-0
10. Ed Ruth
8-3
Light heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
1. Ryan Bader
27-6
2. Phil Davis
22-5
3. Corey Anderson
14-5
4. Lyoto Machida
26-10
5. Julius Anglickas
9-1
6. Grant Neal
5-0
7. Christian Edwards
4-0
8. Tyree Fortune
5-0
9. Melvin Manhoef
32-15-1
10. Alex Polizzi
7-1
Heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Ryan Bader
|27-6
1. Timothy Johnson
15-6
2. Cheick Kongo
30-11-2
3. Valentin Moldavsky
10-1
4. Tyrell Fortune
10-1
5. Fedor Emelianenko
39-6
6. Linton Vassell
20-8
7. Steven Mowry
8-0
8. Matt Mitrione
13-8
9. Sergei Kharitonov
32-8
10. Javy Ayala
11-8
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
14-3
5. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
6. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
7. Liz Carmouche
14-7
8. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
9. Cat Zingano
11-4
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Women's flyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Juliana Velasquez
|11-0
1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
2. Liz Carmouche
14-7
3. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
4. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
5. Alejandra Lara
9-4
|6. Kate Jackson
|11-5-1
|7. Veta Arteaga
|5-4
|8. Mandy Bohm
|7-0
|9. Valerie Loureda
|3-0
|10. Bruna Ellen
|5-3
Women's featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Cris Cyborg
|23-2
1. Julia Budd
14-3
2. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
3. Cat Zingano
11-4
4. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
5. Sinead Kavanagh
7-4
6. Janay Harding
6-4
7. Leah McCourt
4-1
8. Amanda Bell
7-7
9. Olga Rubin
6-2
10. Jessy Miele
9-5