After suffering a loss in the opening round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, former champion Phil Davis needed a win at Bellator 266 to remain a player in the division. Davis got the job done at Bellator 266, picking up a big win over Yoel Romero in the night's main event.
Davis and Romero fought at a relatively slow pace on the feet before Davis used his wrestling attack to take over the fight. Davis' wrestling was especially impressive considering the former NCAA champion was outwrestling a former Olympic silver medalist. In the end, Davis took the win via a split decision in a fight that was far clearer than the cards indicated.
With the win, Davis remained in the No. 3 spot of the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings at light heavyweight. Romero remains unranked with the fight marking his debut in the promotion.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Bellator Rankings (Sept. 21)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. AJ McKee
|18-0
2. Patricio Pitbull
|32-5
3. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
4. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
5. Ryan Bader
|27-6
6. Yaroslav Amosov
|26-0
7. Sergio Pettis
|21-5
8. Douglas Lima
|32-9
9. Corey Anderson
|15-5
10. Juan Archuleta
|25-3
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
15-3
5. Liz Carmouche
15-7
6. Denise Kielholtz
13-8 6-3
7. Arlene Blencowe
14-8
8. Cat Zingano
12-4
9. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Other notable results
- Welterweight: Neiman Gracie remains No. 4 in the division after scoring an impressive knockout of Mark Lemminger in the night's co-main event.
- Women's flyweight: After losing a 129.2-pound catchweight fight against DeAnna Bennett, Alejandra Lara dropped two spots to No. 7. Bennett, who was previously unranked after losing her promotional debut, moves to No. 8