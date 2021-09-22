After suffering a loss in the opening round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, former champion Phil Davis needed a win at Bellator 266 to remain a player in the division. Davis got the job done at Bellator 266, picking up a big win over Yoel Romero in the night's main event.

Davis and Romero fought at a relatively slow pace on the feet before Davis used his wrestling attack to take over the fight. Davis' wrestling was especially impressive considering the former NCAA champion was outwrestling a former Olympic silver medalist. In the end, Davis took the win via a split decision in a fight that was far clearer than the cards indicated.

With the win, Davis remained in the No. 3 spot of the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings at light heavyweight. Romero remains unranked with the fight marking his debut in the promotion.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (Sept. 21)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 3. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 4. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 5. Ryan Bader 27-6 6. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Denise Kielholtz 13-8 6-3 7. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Other notable results