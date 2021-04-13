After losing the light heavyweight championship in 2020, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader knew the road to once again becoming a two-division championship would be difficult. Bader took the first step this past Friday when he won a unanimous decision over Lyoto Machida in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 256.
Picking up the victory kept Bader steady as the No. 1 ranked fighter in the 205-pound division, one spot below champ Vadim Nemkov, who won the title off Bader via second-round knockout. Nemkov will defend the belt throughout the tournament, and the last of the eight men standing will not only be the tournament winner, but the light heavyweight champion.
The tournament continues on Friday with Bellator 257, which features Nemkov vs. Phil Davis and Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in first round action.
Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (April 13)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
2. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
3. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
4. Ryan Bader
|27-6
5. Juan Archuleta
|25-2
6. Douglas Lima
|32-8
7. AJ McKee
|17-0
8. Phil Davis
|22-5
9. Corey Anderson
|14-5
10. Yaroslav Amasov
|25-0
Bantamweight
|Fighter
|Record
|Champion: Juan Archuleta
|25-2
1. Sergio Pettis
20-5
2. Patchy Mix
13-1
3. Magomed Magomedov
18-1
4. Raufeon Stots
15-1
5. James Gallagher
11-1
6. Leandro Higo
20-5
7. Josh Hill
20-3
8. Jornel Lugo
6-0
9. Cass Bell
5-2
10. Brian Moore
13-7
Featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
1. AJ McKee
17-0
2. Emmanuel Sanchez
20-5
3. Adam Borics
16-1
4. Pedro Carvalho
11-4
5. Daniel Weichel
40-12
6. Aaron Pico
7-3
7. Jay Jay Wilson
7-0
8. Jeremy Kennedy
16-2
9. Tywan Claxton
6-2
10. Mads Burnell
14-3
Lightweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
1. Brent Primus
10-1
2. Patricky Pitbull
23-9
3. Goiti Yamauchi
25-4
4. Benson Henderson
28-10
5. Sidney Outlaw
15-4
6. Myles Jury
19-5
7. Adam Piccolotti
12-4
8. Alfie Davis
14-3
9. Dan Moret
15-6
10. Aviv Goali
5-0
Welterweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Douglas Lima
|32-8
1. Yaroslav Amasov
25-0
2. Michael Page
18-1
3. Jason Jackson
14-4
4. Neiman Gracie
10-2
5. Logan Storley
11-1
6. Derek Anderson
17-3
7. Joey Davis
8-0
8. Sabah Homasi
15-8
9. Oliver Enkamp
10-2
10. Jaleel Willis
14-2
Middleweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
1. John Salter
18-4
2. Anatoly Tokov
29-2
3. Austin Vanderford
10-0
4. Fabian Edwards
9-1
5. Costello van Steenis
13-2
6. Johnny Eblen
7-0
7. Charlie Ward
9-4
8. Mike Shipman
14-3
9. Romero Cotton
5-0
10. Ed Ruth
8-3
Light heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
1. Ryan Bader
27-6
2. Phil Davis
22-5
3. Corey Anderson
14-5
4. Lyoto Machida
26-10
5. Julius Anglickas
9-1
6. Grant Neal
5-0
7. Christian Edwards
4-0
8. Tyree Fortune
5-0
9. Melvin Manhoef
32-15-1
10. Alex Polizzi
7-1
Heavyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Ryan Bader
|27-6
1. Timothy Johnson
15-6
2. Cheick Kongo
30-11-2
3. Valentin Moldavsky
10-1
4. Tyrell Fortune
10-1
5. Fedor Emelianenko
39-6
6. Linton Vassell
20-8
7. Steven Mowry
8-0
8. Matt Mitrione
13-8
9. Sergei Kharitonov
32-8
10. Javy Ayala
11-8
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
14-3
5. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
6. Liz Carmouche
15-7
7. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
8. Cat Zingano
12-4
9. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Women's flyweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Juliana Velasquez
|11-0
1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
2. Liz Carmouche
14-7
3. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
4. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
5. Alejandra Lara
9-4
|6. Kate Jackson
|11-5-1
|7. Veta Arteaga
|5-4
|8. Mandy Bohm
|7-0
|9. Valerie Loureda
|3-0
|10. Bruna Ellen
|5-3
Women's featherweight
|Fighter
|Record
|(C) Cris Cyborg
|23-2
1. Julia Budd
14-3
2. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
3. Cat Zingano
11-4
4. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
5. Sinead Kavanagh
7-4
6. Janay Harding
6-4
7. Amanda Bell
7-7
8. Leah McCourt
4-1
9. Olga Rubin
6-2
10. Jessy Miele
9-5