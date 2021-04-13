patricio-pitbull-bellator.jpg
After losing the light heavyweight championship in 2020, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader knew the road to once again becoming a two-division championship would be difficult. Bader took the first step this past Friday when he won a unanimous decision over Lyoto Machida in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 256.

Picking up the victory kept Bader steady as the No. 1 ranked fighter in the 205-pound division, one spot below champ Vadim Nemkov, who won the title off Bader via second-round knockout. Nemkov will defend the belt throughout the tournament, and the last of the eight men standing will not only be the tournament winner, but the light heavyweight champion.

The tournament continues on Friday with Bellator 257, which features Nemkov vs. Phil Davis and Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in first round action.

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (April 13)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Patricio Pitbull

32-4

2. Vadim Nemkov

12-2

3. Gegard Mousasi

47-7-2

4. Ryan Bader

27-6

5. Juan Archuleta

25-2

6. Douglas Lima

32-8

7. AJ McKee

17-0

8. Phil Davis 

22-5

9. Corey Anderson

14-5

10. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

Bantamweight

Fighter Record
Champion: Juan Archuleta25-2

1. Sergio Pettis

20-5

2. Patchy Mix

13-1

3. Magomed Magomedov

18-1

4. Raufeon Stots

15-1

5. James Gallagher

11-1

6. Leandro Higo

20-5

7. Josh Hill

20-3

8. Jornel Lugo

6-0

9. Cass Bell

5-2

10. Brian Moore

13-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull32-4

1. AJ McKee

17-0

2. Emmanuel Sanchez

20-5

3. Adam Borics

16-1

4. Pedro Carvalho

11-4

5. Daniel Weichel

40-12

6. Aaron Pico

7-3

7. Jay Jay Wilson

7-0

8. Jeremy Kennedy

16-2

9. Tywan Claxton

6-2

10. Mads Burnell

14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record
(C) Patricio Pitbull32-4

1. Brent Primus

10-1

2. Patricky Pitbull

23-9

3. Goiti Yamauchi

25-4

4. Benson Henderson

28-10

5. Sidney Outlaw

15-4

6. Myles Jury

19-5

7. Adam Piccolotti

12-4

8. Alfie Davis

14-3

9. Dan Moret

15-6

10. Aviv Goali

5-0

Welterweight

Fighter Record
(C) Douglas Lima32-8

1. Yaroslav Amasov

25-0

2. Michael Page

18-1

3. Jason Jackson

14-4

4. Neiman Gracie

10-2

5. Logan Storley

11-1

6. Derek Anderson

17-3

7. Joey Davis

8-0

8. Sabah Homasi

15-8

9. Oliver Enkamp

10-2

10. Jaleel Willis

14-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record
(C) Gegard Mousasi47-7-2

1. John Salter

18-4

2. Anatoly Tokov

29-2

3. Austin Vanderford

10-0

4. Fabian Edwards

9-1

5. Costello van Steenis

13-2

6. Johnny Eblen

7-0

7. Charlie Ward

9-4

8. Mike Shipman

14-3

9. Romero Cotton

5-0

10. Ed Ruth

8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Vadim Nemkov12-2

1. Ryan Bader

27-6

2. Phil Davis

22-5

3. Corey Anderson

14-5

4. Lyoto Machida

26-10

5. Julius Anglickas

9-1

6. Grant Neal

5-0

7. Christian Edwards

4-0

8. Tyree Fortune

5-0

9. Melvin Manhoef

32-15-1

10. Alex Polizzi

7-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Ryan Bader27-6

1. Timothy Johnson

15-6

2. Cheick Kongo

30-11-2

3. Valentin Moldavsky

10-1

4. Tyrell Fortune

10-1

5. Fedor Emelianenko

39-6

6. Linton Vassell

20-8

7. Steven Mowry

8-0

8. Matt Mitrione

13-8

9. Sergei Kharitonov

32-8

10. Javy Ayala

11-8

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record

1. Cris Cyborg

23-2

2. Juliana Velasquez

11-0

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

4. Julia Budd

14-3

5. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

6. Liz Carmouche

15-7

7. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

8. Cat Zingano

12-4

9. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

10. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record
(C) Juliana Velasquez11-0

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

11-1

2. Liz Carmouche

14-7

3. Kana Watanabe

10-0-1

4. Denise Kielholtz

6-2

5. Alejandra Lara

9-4

6. Kate Jackson11-5-1
7. Veta Arteaga5-4
8. Mandy Bohm7-0
9. Valerie Loureda3-0
10. Bruna Ellen5-3

Women's featherweight

Fighter Record
(C) Cris Cyborg23-2

1. Julia Budd

14-3

2. Arlene Blencowe

13-8

3. Cat Zingano

11-4

4. Leslie Smith

12-8-1

5. Sinead Kavanagh

7-4

6. Janay Harding

6-4

7. Amanda Bell

7-7

8. Leah McCourt

4-1

9. Olga Rubin

6-2

10. Jessy Miele

9-5