After losing the light heavyweight championship in 2020, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader knew the road to once again becoming a two-division championship would be difficult. Bader took the first step this past Friday when he won a unanimous decision over Lyoto Machida in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 256.

Picking up the victory kept Bader steady as the No. 1 ranked fighter in the 205-pound division, one spot below champ Vadim Nemkov, who won the title off Bader via second-round knockout. Nemkov will defend the belt throughout the tournament, and the last of the eight men standing will not only be the tournament winner, but the light heavyweight champion.

The tournament continues on Friday with Bellator 257, which features Nemkov vs. Phil Davis and Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in first round action.

Below is the full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion, voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (April 13)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Juan Archuleta 25-2 6. Douglas Lima 32-8 7. AJ McKee 17-0 8. Phil Davis 22-5 9. Corey Anderson 14-5 10. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0

Bantamweight

Fighter Record Champion: Juan Archuleta 25-2 1. Sergio Pettis 20-5 2. Patchy Mix 13-1 3. Magomed Magomedov 18-1 4. Raufeon Stots 15-1 5. James Gallagher 11-1 6. Leandro Higo 20-5 7. Josh Hill 20-3 8. Jornel Lugo 6-0 9. Cass Bell 5-2 10. Brian Moore 13-7

Featherweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 32-4 1. AJ McKee 17-0 2. Emmanuel Sanchez 20-5 3. Adam Borics 16-1 4. Pedro Carvalho 11-4 5. Daniel Weichel 40-12 6. Aaron Pico 7-3 7. Jay Jay Wilson 7-0 8. Jeremy Kennedy 16-2 9. Tywan Claxton 6-2 10. Mads Burnell 14-3

Lightweight

Fighter Record (C) Patricio Pitbull 32-4 1. Brent Primus 10-1 2. Patricky Pitbull 23-9 3. Goiti Yamauchi 25-4 4. Benson Henderson 28-10 5. Sidney Outlaw 15-4 6. Myles Jury 19-5 7. Adam Piccolotti 12-4 8. Alfie Davis 14-3 9. Dan Moret 15-6 10. Aviv Goali 5-0

Welterweight

Fighter Record (C) Douglas Lima 32-8 1. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0 2. Michael Page 18-1 3. Jason Jackson 14-4 4. Neiman Gracie 10-2 5. Logan Storley 11-1 6. Derek Anderson 17-3 7. Joey Davis 8-0 8. Sabah Homasi 15-8 9. Oliver Enkamp 10-2 10. Jaleel Willis 14-2

Middleweight

Fighter Record (C) Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 1. John Salter 18-4 2. Anatoly Tokov 29-2 3. Austin Vanderford 10-0 4. Fabian Edwards 9-1 5. Costello van Steenis 13-2 6. Johnny Eblen 7-0 7. Charlie Ward 9-4 8. Mike Shipman 14-3 9. Romero Cotton 5-0 10. Ed Ruth 8-3

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Vadim Nemkov 12-2 1. Ryan Bader 27-6 2. Phil Davis 22-5 3. Corey Anderson 14-5 4. Lyoto Machida 26-10 5. Julius Anglickas 9-1 6. Grant Neal 5-0 7. Christian Edwards 4-0 8. Tyree Fortune 5-0 9. Melvin Manhoef 32-15-1 10. Alex Polizzi 7-1

Heavyweight

Fighter Record (C) Ryan Bader 27-6 1. Timothy Johnson 15-6 2. Cheick Kongo 30-11-2 3. Valentin Moldavsky 10-1 4. Tyrell Fortune 10-1 5. Fedor Emelianenko 39-6 6. Linton Vassell 20-8 7. Steven Mowry 8-0 8. Matt Mitrione 13-8 9. Sergei Kharitonov 32-8 10. Javy Ayala 11-8

Women's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 14-3 5. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 6. Liz Carmouche 15-7 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record (C) Juliana Velasquez 11-0 1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 2. Liz Carmouche 14-7 3. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 4. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 5. Alejandra Lara 9-4 6. Kate Jackson 11-5-1 7. Veta Arteaga 5-4 8. Mandy Bohm 7-0 9. Valerie Loureda 3-0 10. Bruna Ellen 5-3

Women's featherweight