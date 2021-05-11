This past Friday's Bellator 258 saw some thrilling fights with results that would have a major impact on several divisions. No result was as big, however, as Sergio Pettis defeating Juan Archuleta to become bantamweight champion in the night's main event. Pettis outworked Archuleta, using speed and counter-striking to neutralize the tricky attacks of the now-former champ.
With the win, Pettis moved into the champion spot at 135 pounds in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings while Archuleta fell to No. 1 contender. Pettis also entered the men's pound-for-pound rankings at No. 7.
In the other big result of the night, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson made his Bellator debut against Jose Augusto in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Despite suffering a knockdown and nearly being finished in the first round, Johnson scored a brutal knockout in the second round to pick up the victory in his first fight in more than four years.
Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.
Johnson made his debut in the rankings after the victory, settling in at the No. 4. He now moves on to the tournament semifinals where he'll battle division champion Vadim Nemkov with a trip to the finals -- and the championship -- on the line.
Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.
Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.
Bellator Rankings (May 11)
Men's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Patricio Pitbull
|32-4
2. Vadim Nemkov
|12-2
3. Gegard Mousasi
|47-7-2
4. Ryan Bader
|27-6
5. Douglas Lima
|32-8
5. AJ McKee
|17-0
7. Sergio Pettis
|21-5
8. Juan Archuleta
|25-3
9. Corey Anderson
|15-5
10. Yaroslav Amasov
|25-0
Women's pound-for-pound
|Fighter
|Record
1. Cris Cyborg
23-2
2. Juliana Velasquez
11-0
3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
11-1
4. Julia Budd
15-3
5. Liz Carmouche
15-7
6. Arlene Blencowe
13-8
7. Denise Kielholtz
6-2
8. Cat Zingano
12-4
9. Kana Watanabe
10-0-1
10. Leslie Smith
12-8-1
Other notable results
- Lightweight: Peter Queally scored a big upset victory over Patricky Pitbull, who entered the fight ranked No. 2, in their lightweight grudge match. The highly-competitive fight ended when a series of Queally elbows caused a cut to Pitbull's scalp that would not stop bleeding, leading to the doctor's stoppage. Queally enters the rankings at No. 6.
- Welterweight: No. 2 ranked Michael "Venom" Page scored a first-round stoppage of Derek Anderson after breaking Anderson's nose with a kick. The fight took place at a 175-pound catchweight, but both fighters entered the fight ranked at welterweight. Anderson entered the night ranked No. 6 and now faces a suspension for falsifying medical records ahead of the fight.
- Bantamweight: One fight after losing a bid for the then-vacant bantamweight title against Archuleta, No. 2 ranked Patchy Mix returned to the cage on the prelims, picking up a win over unranked Albert Morales.
- Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots defeated Josh Hill in a battle of ranked 135-pound fighters. No. 4 ranked Stots was able to take the wide decision over No. 7 ranked Hill.