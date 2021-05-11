This past Friday's Bellator 258 saw some thrilling fights with results that would have a major impact on several divisions. No result was as big, however, as Sergio Pettis defeating Juan Archuleta to become bantamweight champion in the night's main event. Pettis outworked Archuleta, using speed and counter-striking to neutralize the tricky attacks of the now-former champ.

With the win, Pettis moved into the champion spot at 135 pounds in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings while Archuleta fell to No. 1 contender. Pettis also entered the men's pound-for-pound rankings at No. 7.

In the other big result of the night, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson made his Bellator debut against Jose Augusto in the first round of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Despite suffering a knockdown and nearly being finished in the first round, Johnson scored a brutal knockout in the second round to pick up the victory in his first fight in more than four years.

Johnson made his debut in the rankings after the victory, settling in at the No. 4. He now moves on to the tournament semifinals where he'll battle division champion Vadim Nemkov with a trip to the finals -- and the championship -- on the line.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (May 11)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Douglas Lima 32-8 5. AJ McKee 17-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Juan Archuleta 25-3 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Yaroslav Amasov 25-0

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

