Saturday night saw Bellator MMA hold the semifinals of the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix in the two featured matches of Bellator 268. After both picking up victories, Corey Anderson and 205-pound champion Vadim Nemkov are set to meet in the finals with both the tournament and light heavyweight championships on the line.

Nemkov retained his belt after scoring a fourth-round submission of Julius Anglickas. The fight was an almost perfect effort from Nemkov, aside from one scary moment early when he was dropped by the challenger. With his win, Nemkov remains atop the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings at light heavyweight while also moving up one spot to No. 2 in the men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Anderson took care of business in very quick fashion, dropping former light heavyweight and current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and finishing him with punches on the ground in just 51 seconds. Anderson is now the top contender for the belt and sits as the No. 6 fighter in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Oct. 19)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 3. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 4. Gegard Mousasi 48-7-2 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. Corey Anderson 16-5 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Ryan Bader 28-7 9. Michael Page 20-1 10. Valentin Moldavsky 11-1

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 24-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 12-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Liz Carmouche 16-7 5. Denise Kielholtz 6-3 6. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 7. Cat Zingano 12-4 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Leah McCourt 6-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results