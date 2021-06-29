With Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader busy trying to win back the light heavyweight title in the World Grand Prix, Bellator created an interim title for the first time in the history of the promotion. Valentin Moldavsky took home that belt by earning a unanimous decision win over Tim Johnson in the main event of Bellator 261.

The win, which ran Moldavsky's current winning streak to six, moved him up from the No. 3 spot to No. 1 at heavyweight in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings. Johnson slipped one spot from No. 1 to No. 2.

Moldavsky is now in line to fight Bader to unify the titles whenever Bader is finished with his tournament run at 205 pounds.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Bellator Rankings (June 29)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. AJ McKee 17-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

