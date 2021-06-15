New Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov is now officially a pound-for-pound top five fighter. Amosov jumped to the No. 5 spot with his title-winning victory over Douglas Lima at Bellator 260 this past Friday night.

Amosov's victory ran his career record to a perfect 26-0 as he used his grappling to dominate Lima over five rounds, only finding himself in danger once in the fight as he was forced to fight off a late armbar attempt before taking the wide decision victory.

Amosov is also now No. 1 in the welterweight rankings, while Lima, a three-time champion in the division, dropped one spot to No. 2.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (June 15)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 32-4 2. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 4. Ryan Bader 27-6 5. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 6. AJ McKee 17-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Arlene Blencowe 13-8 7. Denise Kielholtz 6-2 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Other notable results