Bellator MMA is ready to hit the ground running in 2023. The promotion closed out an epic year with a clean sweep against Rizin superstars on New Year's Eve and now readies for its first event to air on CBS when Fedor Emelianenko takes on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in what's been dubbed as "The Last Emperor's" final fight in February.

But that's not all. Later on in the month, welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov returns to the cage to take on interim titleholder Logan Storley in a rematch of one of the best fights the Bellator cage has ever seen. Not to mention the Bantamweight World Grand Prix will come to a close this year with an epic showdown between interim champion Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix.

While we don't know exactly how things will play out over the coming year, the CBS Sports experts sat down to give our answers to some of the burning questions before the 2023 calendar gets underway. Read on to see our thoughts on how the year will play out for some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Let's dive right in now to the questions and predictions from "Morning Kombat" host Brian Campbell as well as staff writers Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri.

Early predictions for Lightweight World Grand Prix

Campbell, Mahjouri: Nurmagomedov wins

Usman Nurmagomedov is one of the most complete and dynamic fighters his age at 24 that the sport of MMA has seen in years. Another name that produces equal comparison is former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee, whom Nurmagomedov would likely need to get past in order to win the $1 million grand prize. Nurmagomedov's combination of technique, adaptability and a finisher's mentality on the ground makes him dangerous in any scenario. -- Campbell

Brookhouse: McKee scores the upset

While Usman Nurmogomedov appears to have all the tools it takes to be on top of the lightweight division for a long time, it's worth noting that he also hasn't exactly faced the deepest level of opposition to become division champion. Assuming AJ McKee is a participant in the tournament, I have to give him the edge. He has better high-level experience and is a threat anywhere the fight goes. If Nurmagomedov has the top game of Khabib Nurmagomedov, he can fall back on his wrestling, but we simply don't yet know if that's the case. McKee is very dangerous on the ground and that gives him a bit of an edge should the two meet.

Which champion will be the first to fall?

Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse: Yaroslav Amosov

Although he's still just 29 and one of Bellator MMA's most dominant fighters with a 26-0 pro record, Yaroslav Amosov will be snapping a layoff of nearly two full years when he returns for a Feb. 25 unification bout against interim champion Logan Storley. Amosov spent much of his time away serving on the frontlines for his native Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia. He also returns against the only opponent in Amosov's seven-bout Bellator career to push him to the limit when Storley dropped a split decision in 2020 that was considered one of the best fights in the promotion's history. Since then, Storley has only improved his striking, which could make their rematch a different contest. -- Campbell

Shakiel Mahjouri: Johnny Eblen

Eblen's journey from homegrown athlete to world champion might be a short one. Eblen deserves praise for overwhelming Gegard Mousasi to capture the middleweight crown. Mousasi, despite being long in the tooth, proved he was still formidable with consecutive wins over Austin Vanderford, John Salter, Douglas Lima and Lyoto Machida. The problem is that Anatoly Tokov (31-2) has a wealth of experience despite being just one year older than Eblen and a vicious striking game to compliment his competent submission skills. A master of sports in Russia under the tutelage of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko, Tokov is the future of the Bellator middleweight division. Eblen and Tokov fight in the co-main event of Emelianenko's retirement bout on Feb. 4. Tick-tock.

Who emerges as the next breakout star?

Campbell: Patchy Mix

When it comes to hot streaks, few can match the recent four-fight tear turned in by bantamweight Patchy Mix. Not only is the submission expert unbeaten since dropping a vacant 135-pound title bout by decision to Juan Archuleta in 2020, he has been absolutely dominant against some of the division's best names, including James Gallagher, Kyoji Horiguchi and Magomed Magomedov. Mix, who will face interim titleholder Raufeon Stots for $1 million in the finals of the Grand Prix tournament, has figured out at age 29 exactly how great his bright potential has long been teased. Mix is big for the weight class and has evolved his striking to help offset his dependance on taking the fight to the ground. But once he inevitably does, the end is typically near as Mix has produced a tap or outright put his opponents to sleep in 10 of his last 12 victories. In the sport's deepest division globally, Mix is finally earning recognition as one of the best and most dangerous bantamweights in the world.

Brookhouse: Lucas Brennan

Featherweight is one of the best divisions in Bellator and the number of familiar names in the division makes for plenty of options for a fighter to really make his name. With that in mind, keep an eye on Lucas Brennan in 2023. At just 22, Brennan has legitimate jiu-jitsu credentials and is 7-0 as an MMA professional -- each of those seven wins coming in the Bellator cage. All but one win has come by stoppage, including five first-round wins. After a neck crank win in June, Brennan said he wanted to sign a new deal with the promotion and then step up his level of competition. He's a nightmare matchup for almost anyone in the division and when he takes that step up, he's going to turn a lot of heads.

Mahjouri: Anatoly Tokov

Tune in to CBS on Feb. 4 because Tokov is about to show the world what the future of middleweight looks like. Eblen and Mousasi proved themselves levels above other top middleweights Fabian Edwards, Salter and Austin Vanderford. If my expectations of Tokov prove correct, there are going to be very few 185-pounders in Bellator that can keep up with him. He packs a punch, latches onto submissions with great speed and -- as seen in the Gerald Harris fight -- can bounce back from adversity. 2023 is the year of Tokov. A fight against Lorenz Larkin (No. 7) could be very exciting if Larkin defeats Mukhamed Berkhamov on the same evening as Eblen vs. Tokov.

Which fighter disappoints/fails to meet expectations?

Campbell, Brookhouse: Aaron Pico

Although it appeared in recent years throughout a six-fight win streak that Aaron Pico had finally reached a level of evolution and maturity to put him in position to find out how great he could be, the former uber prospect enters 2023 with a fair amount of questions. Had Pico defeated Jeremy Kennedy in October, he likely would've been headed toward a featherweight title shot against Patricio Pitbull. Instead, Pico badly dislocated his shoulder in a TKO loss that featured his corner making multiple (and reckless) attempts to pop it back into place between rounds. The bad-luck injury turn continues Pico's often bizarre career arc that included three losses in his first seven fights after turning pro as quite possibly the most hyped prospect in MMA history.

Brookhouse, Mahjouri: Sergio Pettis

I truly believe Aaron Pico is a tremendous talent and have to believe his recent shoulder injury was a product of momentary bad luck and not some sort of continuation of a curse placed on him by an angry witch when he decided to turn pro. With that in mind, Sergio Pettis is champion of a division that seems to be passing him by. Kyoji Horiguchi had him beat before an incredible hail mary knockout by Pettis. Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix are bad opponents for him and it's hard to say there's anyone in the top 10 at bantamweight where I'd make him a clear favorite in a head-to-head matchup. This could be a rough year for the champ. -- Brookhouse