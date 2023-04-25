Bellator MMA is riding high off back-to-back nights in Hawaii. Patchy Mix's Knockout of the Year contender won him the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, interim bantamweight championship and $1 million. One night earlier, Liz Carmouche continued her dominant reign as women's flyweight champion and set up a future clash with close friend Ilima-Lei MacFarlane.

Looking ahead, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi returns on May 12 against Fabian Edwards. The fight is Mousasi's first since losing the middleweight title to Johnny Eblen 11 months ago. Edwards, the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, can clear a path to his own world title by eliminating the No. 1 contender in Bellator's official rankings.

One month later, Bellator brings a big championship doubleheader to Chicago on June 16. Vadim Nemkov defends his Bellator light heavyweight championship against multi-time UFC title challenger Yoel Romero. The card also features reigning featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull pursuing his third-divisional title against bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis. The winner of Pettis vs. Pitbull will unify the bantamweight title with interim champ Mix at a later date.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule