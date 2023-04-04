Bellator MMA continues through spring with a solid slate of upcoming events. The year started with Ryan Bader stopping Fedor Emelianenko to retain the heavyweight title and Yaroslav Amosov outpointing Logan Storley to retain the welterweight crown. More recently, Usman Nurmagomedov sent Benson Henderson into retirement and reclaimed his lightweight championship.

Bellator is bringing back-to-back nights of action to the big island of Hawaii. In the aftermath of Daniel James' knockout win over Marcelo Golm, Liz Carmouche defends the women's flyweight crown against DeAnna Bennett on April 21. Then, the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix wraps up when interim champ Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix on April 22.

The promotion takes a three-week break before getting back to work. Former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi returns on May 12 against Fabian Edwards, brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Afterwards, Bellator brings a big doubleheader to Chicago on June 16. Vadim Nemkov defends his Bellator light heavyweight championship against multi-time UFC title challenger Yoel Romero. The card also features reigning featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull pursuing his third-divisional title against bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule