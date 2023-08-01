Logan Storley looks to rebuild in the aftermath of his welterweight title unification fight with Yaroslav Amosov. Storley came up short against the undisputed champion but will defend his status as the division's top contender against former middleweight title challenger Brennan Ward. Their welterweight tilt headlines Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 11.

Storley suffered his second loss to Amosov, the only person to ever defeat him, in February. Their first meeting was a hotly contested split decision but Amosov dominated Storley in the rematch. The NCAA Division I All-American aims to bounce back against a battle-tested Bellator veteran. Ward is in the midst of a remarkable comeback story. Ward took a five-year absence from competition following a rough 1-3 skid and a battle with opiate addiction. Ward has been perfect since returning to competition last year. He enters Bellator 298 on a spectacular three-fight finishing streak punctuated by a head-kick stoppage of Sabah Homasi.

One month later, Fabian Edwards -- brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards -- looks to add more gold to his family's trophy case. A unanimous decision win over former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi put Fabian Edwards in line as the next challenger for Johnny Eblen's crown. The two middleweights will headline the promotion's return to Ireland for Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule