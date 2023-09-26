Bellator 300 is just around the corner and it's a jam-packed card. The promotion has an incredibly rare four title fights lined up in celebration of the milestone event in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Long-standing pillars of Bellator and newfound stables are set to defend their titles at the Pechanga Arena. Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell, women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano, lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus and women's flyweight champ Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane have all been announced. Nurmagomedov vs. Primus is notably a semifinal bout in the $1 million Lightweight World Grand Prix.

The promotion has some leftover juice to pour into a strong card one month later. Bellator 301 takes place in Chicago on Nov. 17 with a doubleheader featuring welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jackson Jackson and Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix in a bantamweight title unifier. Rounding out the main card is former featherweight champion AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, plus Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy in the Lightweight Grand Prix semifinals.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule