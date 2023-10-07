Bellator 300 is just around the corner and it's a jam-packed card. The promotion has an incredibly rare three title fights lined up in celebration of the milestone event in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The expectation was for a fourth title fight to headline the event, but challenger Linton Vassell was forced to withdraw the week of the event so his scheduled bout with heavyweight champ Ryan Bader was canceled. Instead, lightweight titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov gets a headlining role against former champ Brent Primus. The bout is notably a semifinal bout in the $1 million Lightweight World Grand Prix.

The other two title fight scheduled take place in the women's divisions. Women's featherweight champ Cris Cyborg takes on Cat Zingano and flyweight champ Liz Carmouche battles Ilima-Lei Macfarlane as the two longtime friends finally meet inside the cage.

The promotion has some leftover juice to pour into a strong card one month later. Bellator 301 takes place in Chicago on Nov. 17 with a doubleheader featuring welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jackson Jackson and Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix in a bantamweight title unifier. Rounding out the main card is former featherweight champion AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, plus Patricky Pitbull vs. Alexander Shabliy in the Lightweight Grand Prix semifinals.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule