Bellator MMA is running into spring with a massive slate of upcoming events. After a solid start to the year with Ryan Bader stopping Fedor Emelianenko to retain his heavyweight title and Yaroslav Amosov outpointing Logan Storley to retain the welterweight crown, the promotion prepares for a stretch run that features four events in eight weeks.

The Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix kicks off in March with two champions from different eras. Usman Nurmagomedov defends his newly claimed lightweight championship against former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the tournament's opening round. Another Lightweight Grand Prix matchup between Tofiq Musayev and Alexander Shabliy is also set for the SAP Center in San Jose.

Then the promotion heads out to Hawaii for a pair of events on the big island. First, Liz Carmouche defends the women's flyweight crown against DeAnna Bennet on April 21. Then, the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix wraps up when interim champ Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix on April 22.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule