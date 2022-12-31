Mark it down as one final victory for Scott Coker and Bellator MMA in 2022. The promotion sent out five of its best fighters -- including a current champion -- to compete against the best that Rizin had to offer on Saturday and came away passing the test with flying colors.

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin kicked off New Year's Eve in Japan with an incredible event taking place inside a ring under Rizin rules. The main event saw former featherweight champion AJ McKee battle Roberto Satoshi Souza to a unanimous decision victory in some good back-and-forth action between the grappling aces.

Current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull also secured a unanimous decision victory by dominating Kleber Koike, who holds the Rizin featherweight championship. Pitbull did not allow Koike an avenue to find success in the fight as he dictated every part of the action in the ring.

Other results included former bantamweight king Juan Archlueta taking a split decision from Soo Chul Kim, Kyoji Horiguchi demolishing Hiromasa Ougikubo in a flyweight contest and Gadzhi Rabadanov taking down Koji Takeda at lightweight.

The real highlights of the night, however, came from the walkouts as each fighter took on their own interpretation of the warrior. Archuleta called back to his heritage with his Aztec warrior headdress and weanopry.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.