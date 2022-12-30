Team Bellator makes the long journey to Japan to fight the best Rizin offers in a cross-promotional all-star event. AJ McKee vs. Roberto Satoshi Souza and Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike Erbst are among the intriguing matchups presented at Bellator vs. Rizin on Dec. 31, which will be contested under Rizin rules.

Saturday's main event pits Bellator's former featherweight champion and No. 3 pound-for-pound fighter McKee against Rizin's lightweight champion Satoshi at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. McKee (19-1) is a well-rounded offensive dynamo with long, explosive strikes and a tricky submission game. Expect McKee to keep the fight at range against Satoshi (14-1), a powerful jiu-jitsu specialist with 10 career submissions and four knockouts.

The Bellator vs. Rizin co-main event is a super fight between featherweight champions Patricio Pitbull and Kleber Koike Erbst. Similar to the main event, Bellator possesses the more well-rounded fighter in Pitbull (34-5) taking on a serious submission threat in Erbst.

Take a look below at how you can view all the action on New Year's Eve.

Bellator vs. Rizin main card viewing information

Date: Dec. 31 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET/PT

Location: Saitama Super Arena -- Tokyo, Japan

TV Channel/Strea: Showtime (Tape delayed)

Here is the Bellator vs. Rizin main card.

Bellator vs. Rizin main card

