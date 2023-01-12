Bellator continues to roll out a strong 2023 calendar. The promotion announced Bellator Paris, headlined by Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards, is set to take place at the Accor Arena on Friday, May 12.

Mousasi and Edwards are among Bellator's top middleweights, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. The card marks Mousasi's first appearance since losing the Bellator middleweight championship to Johnny Eblen last June. A veteran who has competed at a high level in Bellator, Dream, Pride, Strikeforce and UFC, Mousasi enters his 20th year as a professional mixed martial artist.

Edwards could earn himself a title shot with a convincing win over the former champion. A decision loss to Austin Vanderford likely cost him a shot at Mousasi when the Dutch fighter still had the title. The Englishman bounced back with a stunning KO of Lyoto Machida and a decision win over Charlie Ward in 2022. A world title is within reach for Edwards as he tries to replicate the success of his brother, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

The co-main event features an opening round matchup in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix between Mansour Barnaoui and Sidney Outlaw. Barnaoui returns home to France fresh off a second-round submission win over Adam Piccolotti in his promotional debut last October. Outlaw (No. 5) is in need of retribution after being knocked out by fellow Grand Prix participant Tofiq Musayev in less than 30 seconds.