Bellator postpones three MMA events in May due to the coronavirus pandemic
Bellator cleared their entire May schedule as the world continues to try to tackle the ongoing pandemic
As the world struggles to fight back the spread of the coronavirus, combat sports events have been canceled and postponed across the globe. Bellator has now postponed their three scheduled May events due to the ongoing safety concerns and limitations placed on large gatherings. Included in those postponements are Bellator 242, Bellator London and Bellator 243.
Bellator 242 was scheduled for May 9. It was to be headlined by a pair of title fights with Ryan Bader putting the light heavyweight championship up against Vadim Nemkov in the main event while Douglas Lima fought former champion Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title.
James Gallagher was set to main event Bellator London against Cal Ellenor on May 16. Bellator 243 was set for May 29 with only one match officially announced, a flyweight clash between UFC veteran Liz Carmouche and Mandy Bohm.
The news comes as the British Boxing Board of Control announced they would shut down boxing events in England through May, leading to Matchroom Boxing's cancellation or postponement of several big fights. This after UFC was forced to cancel several events in March.
UFC remains the one fight promotion still pushing ahead with events in the near future with president Dana White claiming the scheduled UFC 249 event on April 18 will happen on the planned date, though the promotion has yet to announce any formal plans for a venue and main event star Khabib Nurmagomedov appears as if he will be unable to compete.
