Saturday's Bellator X Rizin 2 card has undergone some major changes just days before the event. Included in the last-minute changes is a new main event after AJ McKee was forced out of his bout with Patricky Pitbull due to a medical issue. Pitbull will now face Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza in the main event.

McKee vs. Pitbull was scheduled as part of the opening round of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix. De Souza is now officially in the tournament while Bellator officials stated that McKee will serve as an alternate moving forward. No details were disclosed regarding McKee's medical status. Despite being part of the lightweight tournament, the bout will be contested at a catchweight of 161 pounds.

De Souza also fought at the first Bellator vs. Rizin card, losing to McKee by decision. He has held the Rizin lightweight title since June 2021.

The other Pitbull brother will now also be in action as the card added a bout between Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and Chihiro Suzuki.

Suzuki and Patricio share similar recent fates. In his most recent fight, Suzuki competed for the Rizin featherweight title against Kleber Koike Erbst. Koike Erbst won the match via armbar, but the result was turned to a no contest due to the champion missing weight.

Patricio is coming off a loss in his bid to become a champion in the third weight class of his career. He faced bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis at Bellator 297 in June, dropping a unanimous decision.

Patricio Pitbull vs. Chihiro Suzuki will take place on the Rizin portion of the card and will be contested at a 154-pound catchweight.