Bellator's Mitrione: Fighters on steroids should be charged with attempted murder

Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione believes fighters on steroids should face serious charges. USATSI

Former UFC fighter and current Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione appeared on "The MMA Hour" this week to discuss the upcoming grand prix that will crown Bellator's heavyweight champion.

While on the show, Mitrione was asked about the possibility of having to face former UFC heavyweight Shane Carwin in the tournament, which sparked a strong sentiment toward steroid use from the 39-year-old Mitrione.

"I believe anybody who fights an MMA fight with steroids or anabolics in their system, they should be charged with attempted murder," Mitrione told host Ariel Helwani on Monday. "If the fight actually goes on, they should be charged with attempted murder. ... "Steroids affect everything - not just muscles. They affect cardio. They affect squeezing strength, punching strength. "If you know how to utilize it, then it's really dangerous."

I guess we don't have to inquire further about Mitrione's true feelings on the issue, that's for sure. Juiced fighters may not be looking to actually kill their opponents, but Mitrione believes the extra edge gives them enough lethal force to make it a distinct possibility.

For what it's worth, Mitrione says he's fine with the idea of fighting Carwin as long as his opponent passes a drug test. Carwin was previously connected to PED use when a prosecutor named him as one of 22 athletes who obtained steroids from an Alabama pharmacist in 2010.

The whole "steroids equal attempted murder" take may be a hot one, but Mitrione is certainly right that performance-enhancers can create a very unfair (and possibly very dangerous) edge for fighters.