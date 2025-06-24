Ben Askren is seeking a lung transplant. Askren, 40, is on the transplant list after contracting severe pneumonia, leaving him in critical condition on a ventilator.

On Tuesday, Amy Askren expressed measured optimism about her husband's health. According to Amy, Askren has a "path forward" as the family waits for a lung donor.

"As of late last night, Ben is officially on the transplant list," Amy wrote. "Please pray he can get stronger and stay stable without complications while he waits, and that they find an amazing match for him and he accepts it smoothly. Also, please pray for whoever that Donor may be, and his family.

"It's going to be a huge adjustment for Ben, but our family is so thankful that his other organs are OK and that there is a path forward. While he is having more periods of awareness, he's not able to look at his phone yet and respond to messages. I am hoping he can get there in the next week or two! Also hoping we will get to a place soon where he can talk while on a trach."

Askren, a U.S. Olympic wrestler who fought in the UFC, contracted pneumonia after a staph infection. He's becoming "increasingly aware" while hospitalized in his home state of Wisconsin.

"Yesterday, he kept mouthing something for a while, and we finally figured out he was saying coffee! (He can't have it yet lol)," Amy wrote. "What a huge relief to see him asking for something so normal.

"I'm so thankful his mind is healthy, and I can't wait to have him back. We are also so thankful for the amazing community we have-from close friends, friends we haven't talked to in 20-plus years, to strangers who have reached out to share their similar stories or pray. Thank you."

Askren is a decorated combat athlete. He is a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion and has won mixed martial arts titles in Bellator and ONE Championship.