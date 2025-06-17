UFC alum Ben Askren is under evaluation for a lung transplant after contracting severe pneumonia, according to his wife, Amy. Askren is currently on a ventilator as doctors continue to evaluate his health.

Last week, Askren's wife revealed he was in critical condition after a staph infection led to severe pneumonia. Askren, 40, is currently hospitalized in his home state of Wisconsin. On Tuesday, Amy offered an update through social media.

"I'm still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for a lung transplant," Amy wrote on Facebook. "Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily.

"I know transplants are such a blessing and I'm overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben."

Amy had initially hoped that Askren would provide the updates himself. Askren has thus far managed to open his eyes and squeeze hands. The retired mixed martial arts and amateur wrestling champion is currently on a ventilator and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).

Amy expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support her family received. She urged others to embrace those closest to them.

"Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you're prepared for situations like this," Amy wrote. "Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this."

Askren fought three times in the UFC and notably boxed Jake Paul. Askren was undefeated in his first 20 professional fights, winning welterweight titles in Bellator and ONE Championship. He's also a two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion and a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team. He and Amy share three children.