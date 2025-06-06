The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will host two title bouts for UFC 316, including a bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a quick preview of UFC 316.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The DraftKings promo code, the FanDuel promo code and the bet365 bonus code are all "bet and get" offers on a first wager of at least $5. DraftKings is offering the most in bonus bets at $300, followed by FanDuel at $200 and bet365 at $150. But bet365's offer is the only one of the three where you can win or lose your first bet and still get the bonus bets, compared to having to win your first bet at both DraftKings and FanDuel.

The BetMGM promo code can give you up to $1,500 in bonus bets, as BetMGM will match your first bet if it loses. You can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, but it's spread out across 10 days. Fanatics will match up to $100 each day if your first bet on each day loses, for a grand total of up to $1,000. Meanwhile, new users get 10 100% profit boost tokens with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to potentially double your winnings after placing a first bet of at least $1.

Betting on UFC 316

Sean O'Malley was the bantamweight title holder ahead of his Sept. 2024 UFC 306 clash with Merab Dvalishvili, before Dvalishvili snatched the title belt with a victory by unanimous decision. Dvalishvili (19-4) successfully defended his belt with a win by unanimous decision over Umar Nurmagomedov in January's UFC 311. This is O'Malley's (18-2) first fight since suffering his second career loss at UFC 306.

Dvalishvili is the -310 favorite at FanDuel to defend his title in this rematch, while O'Malley is +230 to become the bantamweight title holder once again. Dvalishvili by points is the betting favorite for method of victory, which is how he's won 11 of his past 12 fights. Because of that, the total rounds market is set at 4.5 for this potential 5-round fight, with the Over (fight must last past the 2:30 mark of the fifth round) at -290 and the Under (fight ends before the 2:30 mark in the fifth round) at +215.

There's an even bigger favorite in the other title fight, the women's bantamweight matchup between current champion Julianna Pena (13-5) and Kayla Harrison (18-1). Despite holding the title belt, Pena is actually the +400 underdog in this bout, while Harrison is sizable -620 chalk.

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.