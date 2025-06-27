Undefeated Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira in a battle for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday, June 28, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for UFC 317 can read more below, along with a quick look at some of the bigger fights on the card.

Betting on UFC 317

Topuria enters UFC 317 with a perfect 16-0 career record, most recently dominating the featherweight division. His last two fights were both in 2024, when he first claimed the title belt with a second-round knockout against Alexander Volkanovski and retained his belt with a third-round knockout against Max Holloway—the first time Holloway lost by TKO/KO in 30 career UFC fights.

But Topuria vacated the featherweight title and has switched classes to lightweight. He will face Oliveira (35-10), who last defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision at UFC 309 in Nov. 2024. Oliveira is a former lightweight champion after knocking out Chandler at UFC 262 back in 2021, and he is currently the No. 2-ranked contender in the division.

Topuria is a massive -500 favorite for this upcoming UFC 317 main event, with Oliveira serving as the +340 underdog. Topuria is the second-biggest favorite on the entire card, only behind Jacobe Smith (-3000) against Niko Price in the early prelims. There is also the flyweight title bout on the main card between current champion Alexandra Pantoja and No. 4-ranked contender Kai Kara-France. Pantoja is -265 chalk for that clash, with Kara-France priced at +200 to become the new flyweight champion.

