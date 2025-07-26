UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET from Abu Dhabi, the headliner being #5 Robert Whittaker vs. #13 Reinier De Ridder. Whittaker (27-8), hailing from Australia, lost his last match by submission in the first round to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 last October. De Ridder (20-2), from the Netherlands, most recently knocked out Bo Nickal on May 3. De Ridder, at 6'4", has a four-inch height advantage, while both fighters weigh in at 185 pounds.

Whittaker enters as the favorite at -155 (risk $155 to win $100), while De Ridder is the underdog at +130 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a quick preview of UFC Fight Night.

Betting on UFC Fight Night

In addition to being a -155 money line favorite, Robert Whittaker is a -5.5 (-105) point favorite over Reinier De Ridder with the Over 2.5 rounds listed at -125. The longer the fight goes, the better it might be for Whittaker as 41% of his wins have come via decision vs. 10% for De Ridder. The average fight time for the Australian is 13:07 vs. 7:23 for his Dutch opponent.

In the co-main event, Peter Yan is the -375 favorite against Marcus McGhee (+295) in a bantamweight bout. Yan, ranked #3 and hailing from Russia, is 18-5 in his career, while his opponent, ranked 12th from the United States is 10-1. Despite the money line differential, the Over 2.5 rounds is -315, so the oddsmakers expect this one to last longer. Thus far, 8 of McGhee's 10 wins have come via knockout, while Yan wins 56% of his matches via decision.

The biggest favorite on the entire UFC Fight Night card is Carlos Leal at -520 over Muslim Salikhov (+390) in the prelims. The entire card consists of 12 bouts, five on the main card and seven on the undercard. Bet UFC at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

