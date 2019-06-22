BKFC 6 fight card -- Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov: Date, how to watch, live stream, predictions, PPV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships has dealt with its share of criticism here and there in its infancy, but no one can argue that it's about to give combat sports fans a grudge match that really is a few years in the making as ex-welterweight boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi returns to active competition for the first time since retiring in 2017 to face off with former UFC fighter -- and noted Conor McGregor cohort -- Artem Lobov.

Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs) may have risen to the peak of his notoriety in the last couple years. And not for anything he accomplished inside a boxing ring during his career, rather he's lately been most recognized for his controversial dealings with McGregor. As the former dual-UFC champion was preparing for his August 2017 crossover showdown with Floyd Mayweather, Malignaggi served as McGregor's sparring partner. Bad blood formed from there as to whether McGregor had easy matches inside the ring against the former titleholder, and the feud has been continuing on ever since. Unlikely that McGregor will ever step foot into a BKFC ring, Malignaggi will have to settle for taking out his frustrations on one of McGregor's longtime friends.

Lobov (13-15-1) was recently cut after five losses in seven fights under the UFC banner dating back to 2015. He was scooped up by BKFC, and actually comes into this one with some promotional experience under his belt. He made his debut in April and defeated fellow ex-UFC competitor Jason Knight via unanimous decision. So as for experience within the bare knuckle realm goes, Lobov heads into this one looking to silence the loud-mouthed Malignaggi with the slight edge in that regard.

The fight between Malignaggi and Lobov will be contested at 147 pounds, and both will be donning gloves -- per Florida State Athletic Commission rules -- that will allow the knuckles to be exposed.

Also fighting on this card are a few names MMA fans may be familiar with. UFC veteran Chris Leben will fight in the co-main event in a cruiserweight showdown with Dakota Cochrane. He was expected to take on former Bellator MMA competitor Brennan Ward, who was forced to withdraw with injury. Plus, UFC and Bellator vet Joey Beltran is back in a bout with Jamie Campbell, and Joe "Diesel" Riggs takes on Walber Barros.

Here's the fight card for the BKFC 6 event, headlined by the grudge match between Malignaggi and Lobov.

BKFC 6: Malignaggi vs. Lobov fight card

Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov

Chris Leben vs. Dakota Cochrane

Reginald Barnett Jr. vs. Johnny Bedford

Joey Beltran vs. Jamie Campbell

Joe Riggs vs. Walber Barros



Tom Shoaff vs. Julian Lane

Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson

Elvin Leon Brito vs. Jim Alers

BKFC 6 viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 22 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Florida State Fairgrounds -- Tampa, Florida

TV channel: PPV (Check local listings) | Stream: FITE TV | Price: $39.99

Prediction

Malignaggi vs. Lobov: This is actually more difficult to decipher than one may think. Sure, it's convenient to claim that since Malignaggi is far and away the more experienced stand-up boxer that he should run away with the victory; however, what some may either forget or be unfamiliar with is the fact that Malignaggi notoriously dealt with hand durability issues throughout this career. Naturally, the fists being significantly more exposed in this setting could prove disastrous for Malignaggi. Still, despite his obnoxious demeanor outside of the ring, his boxing IQ is far superior to that of Lobov's, and I expect him to outpoint Lobov en route to a decision victory -- and then, of course, call upon that aforementioned demeanor to scream to the high heavens for a BKFC fight with McGregor afterwards.