As Brandon Moreno looks back at the ups and downs of his nine-year MMA career entering this weekend's headlining opportunity at UFC 256, it's clear the flyweight contender is still motivated by the events in 2018.

Fresh off a pair of decision defeats, Moreno (18-5-1) was abruptly cut by the UFC amid a time when the 125-pound division's future was uncertain. But it's what the native of Tijuana, Mexico, did after the darkest day of his professional career that played the biggest factor in him eventually earning his first UFC title shot on Saturday against Deiveson Figueiredo in Las Vegas.

"Obviously, I have worked too much on my technique and my game, but I think the most important change has been to my mindset," Moreno told "Morning Kombat" on Monday. "I really want to be the best in this world in my division. I was out of the company for one year, and that was a hard moment for me. I don't want to go out again, so I want to be better."

Thirteen months after UFC let him go, Moreno caught on with LFA and captured the promotion's flyweight title in his lone appearance in 2019. Suddenly, the UFC came calling once again and Moreno responded with a 3-0-1 record in four appearances, including a TKO of Brandon Royval just three weeks ago which secured him the short-notice shot at the title after a trio of proposed championship bouts were pulled from the UFC 256 card.

The 27-year-old Moreno felt he had done enough to secure the opportunity before the Royval win, but was ultimately passed over twice by UFC brass. First it was by former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt who ultimately pulled out due to injury. Then it was by last-minute replacement Alex Perez, whom Figueiredo (20-1) demolished via first-round submission.

The apparent slights have only motivated Moreno to work even harder to improve, which is something he has dealt with throughout his career, which included a 3-3 start after turning pro in 2011.

"I am always ready to fight," Moreno said. "My last fight was very fast and I'm healthy and ready, so let's do it. I've been waiting for this opportunity all my life and I'm ready to take it. I know [Figueiredo] has power in his right hand, but I am fast. I am more technical than him, so we will see what happens. I want to make a f--king pandemonium on that night!"

Figueiredo, 32, is seeking a fourth victory in 2020 and remains the frontrunner for Fighter of the Year honors. But the native of Brazil has battled weight issues and was forced to defeat Joseph Benavidez a second time this year after coming in over the flyweight limit for their first vacant title bout in February.

There was fear Figueiredo was having trouble cutting down ahead of the Perez fight, but Moreno has refused to play into any idea that he'll be facing anything but the very best of the champion when they finally touch gloves on Saturday. And when it comes to handicapping a reason as to why he will be victorious, Moreno referenced back to the want.

"It's easy. I want this victory more than him," Moreno said. "I think right now he is enjoying too much the money and the glory to be famous. It's fine for me, but I am trying to stay on the ground and focused. I am trying to stay humble in my life. This opportunity is bigger than me -- it's not just about me. It's about my family and country and changing everything in my life.

"This is about the culture of my country. When we are born, we start working very hard to get our opportunities, and that makes you stronger than other people. That's why I am trying to push forward in every single one of my fights and go harder than anyone else. Obviously, a fight is first about technique and skills and ability. But after the fight starts to go hard, it's about huevos and I have too much huevos."