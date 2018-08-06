Breaking down a thrilling UFC 227 and whether McGregor-Khabib will live up to the massive hype

This week, 'In This Corner' dives deep on the upcoming main event for UFC 229

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal react to the big news that Conor McGregor will return from a two-year layoff to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6. So who wins? How many pay-per-view buys will it move? The guys break down all that and more including Nate Diaz's angry reaction following the announcement of his own return and what McGregor's comeback means for the health of the UFC and the sport. In addition, a full recap of UFC 227, including big wins from TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo, along with what should be next for former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson. 

