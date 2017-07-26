Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones fight coming soon? 'Anytime, anywhere,' says Lesnar

Could a UFC superfight between former champions Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar be in the cards for the future? Both stars agreed Tuesday they wouldn't hesitate to accept the opportunity.

Jones (22-1), a former light heavyweight champion who looks to regain the title that was stripped from him in his rematch with Daniel Cormier on Saturday at UFC 214, participated in a Facebook Live Q&A with UFC and was asked about one day moving up to heavyweight to face Lesnar.

"I would love to fight Brock Lesnar," Jones said. "He's a massive dude. I mean, it would be a massive draw. Really big for the sport. It'd be a great challenge. That's a big ol' boy. I doubt Brock Lesnar would take that fight, though.

"I definitely wouldn't try to wrestle with him the whole time. I would … you know what, I wouldn't tell you what I would do."

Reached by the Associated Press later in the day for a reaction to Jones' comments, the former heavyweight champion, who is currently employed on a part-time basis with WWE, was all for it.

"Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere," Lesnar said. "Right now, he should be worried about D.C. on Saturday night."

The idea of a UFC comeback for Lesnar, 40, took on a more serious note last week when multiple reports indicated he was considering entering the six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool in advance of a return. It was a story that a UFC official quickly shot down as untrue.

Ironically enough, both Jones and Lesnar were each handed USADA suspensions for failing drug tests ahead of UFC 200 last July.

For Lesnar, 40, his pair of failed tests ahead of his "one-off" comeback weren't discovered until after his unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt, which was later changed to a no contest. The current WWE universal champion was given a one-year suspension and formally retired from mixed martial arts in February.

The 2016 return was Lesnar's first appearance in the Octagon since a 2011 loss to Alistair Overeem, which led to his first retirement after complications due to diverticulitis limited his ability to perform at his best. Should Lesnar ultimately inform UFC and USADA about a comeback, he would have five more months of his suspension to serve. Lesnar, who was paid a disclosed purse of $2.5 million for UFC 200, was fined $250,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for the failed test.

Jones, 30, was pulled from the UFC 200 main event just days before for his failed doping test. His one-year suspension ended earlier this month, freeing him up to challenge Cormier on Saturday. Jones won the first meeting between the two in January 2015 by unanimous decision.

Although Jones, considered by many as the greatest fighter in MMA history, had long talked about one day moving up to heavyweight to challenge for a second UFC title, he had publicly soured on the idea in recent years. That appears to have changed by his comments.

A Jones-Lesnar fight would present enough star power to presumably challenge UFC records for pay-per-view buys.