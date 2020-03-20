Cage Warriors 113 odds, predictions: MMA insider shares picks for Stewart vs. Fabinski, Jones vs. McColgan

Despite logistical obstacles that included canceled fights and a venue change, Cage Warriors 113 will go on as scheduled Friday. All fighters reached the venue and made weight on Thursday in Manchester, England. The 11-bout Cage Warriors 113 fight card is set for 1 p.m. ET from BEC Arena. A couple bouts fell off the card because of travel difficulties, and there will be no fans permitted in the venue because of coronavirus-related safety concerns.

Veteran UFC middleweights Darren Stewart and Bartosz Fabinski will meet in the main event. Stewart is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Fabinksi is a +230 underdog (risk $100 to win $230) in the latest Cage Warriors 113 odds from William Hill UK. The co-main event showcases Mason Jones (-275) squaring off against Joe McColgan (+210) for the vacant lightweight title. Before locking in any Cage Warriors 113 picks of your own, check out the predictions from SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $18,000.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 170, Marley accurately predicted a submission victory for Charles Oliveira (+115) against Kevin Lee (-135) in their lightweight main event in Brazil. Marley told SportsLine members that Oliveira would likely dominate the bout if it went to the mat, and that's exactly what happened. He turned an attempted takedown by Lee into a submission choke to give Marley's followers another easy winner.

The MMA analyst also called a stoppage victory for Gilbert Burns (-185) against Demian Maia (+160) in the welterweight co-main event. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Now, with Cage Warriors 113 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the MMA odds and released his picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Stewart vs. Fabinski preview

Marley knows both main event combatants will be eager to take advantage of an opportunity for both increased exposure and a possible career resurgence. They will avoid seeing full training camps go to waste and will give the London-based Cage Warriors promotion a boost by having UFC-level fighters anchor the main card.

Stewart (11-4-1) made his UFC debut in November 2016 but got off to an inauspicious start. The 29-year-old British fighter went 0-3 with a no-contest in his first four bouts with the promotion. However, he has been on an upward trajectory since, with victories in four of his past five. Stewart won both of his UFC bouts in 2019, earning decision victories over respected veterans Bevon Lewis and Deron Winn. He also went 4-0 in Cage Warriors on his way to a 7-0 start to his professional MMA career.

Fabinksi (14-3) is 3-1 in the UFC and was once viewed as a rising contender before injuries derailed his career. He returned from a nearly three-year absence to defeat Emil Meek by decision in Germany in July 2018. The 33-year-old Polish fighter saw his seven-bout win streak come to an end with a submission loss against Michel Prazeres in November of 2018. He hasn't set foot in the octagon since. Marley is giving out his Stewart vs. Fabinksi picks and MMA predictions here.

Top Cage Warriors 113 predictions

Marley is backing Paddy Pimblett (-400) to get his hand raised against Declan Dalton (+330) in a lightweight fight on the main Cage Warriors 113 card.

Dalton (11-4) is a late addition to the card, as Pimblett was originally scheduled to face Davide Martinez, who couldn't make the trip from Italy because of travel bans. The Irish fighter, who took the bout on a week's notice, has won four straight fights. He is coming off back-to-back submission wins in the Cage Conflict promotion.

Pimblett (14-3) is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champ who hasn't fought in 18 months. In that span, he has had four scheduled bouts canceled for various reasons. The English fighter hopes to bounce back from a decision loss to Soren Bak in September 2018.

"I like Pimblett because of his ground game. He will look for takedowns early and often and he can get a finish," Marley told SportsLine. "This is his fight to lose."

How to make Cage Warriors 113 picks

Marley also has strong picks for Stewart vs. Fabinski, Jones vs. McColgan and every other bout on the Cage Warriors 113 card. He's also backing one combatant who's the "better all-around fighter" and can get the win via submission or decision. You can see every pick for every fight at SportsLine.

Who wins Stewart vs. Fabinski? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at Cage Warriors 113, all from the expert who's up more than $18,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.

Cage Warriors 113 odds (via William Hill UK)

Darren Stewart (-300) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (+230)

Mason Jones (-275) vs. Joe McColgan (+210)

David Bear (-160) vs. Nathan Jones (+130)

Paddy Pimblett (-400) vs. Decky Dalton (+300)

Steve Aimable (-150) vs. Perry Goodwin (+120)

Coner Hignett (-125) vs. Darren O'Gorman (+100)

Adam Amarasinghe (-350) vs. Jake Bond (+260)

Matthew Bonner (-137) vs. Jamie Richardson (+110)

James Hendin (-333) vs. Kris Edwards (+250)

Aidan Stephen (-150) vs. Jack Collins (+120)

Lewis Monarch (-137) vs. Kingsley Crawford (+110)