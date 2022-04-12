Cain Velasquez made his first public statement after being charged with attempted murder in conjunction with an alleged shooting in San Jose, California. Written statements attributed to Velasquez were posted to his various social media accounts on Tuesday.

Velasquez did not address the specific allegations or charges against him. The former UFC heavyweight champion acknowledged his family and supporters while also bringing attention to those he described as the true victims of the case.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough," the statement reads. "From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times.

"This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me."

Velasquez was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a .40-caliber handgun into a vehicle occupied by Harry Goularte Jr. and the latter's 63-year-old relative. Goularte, who is believed to be the target of the alleged attack, was not struck; however, the relative was struck. The alleged attack took place in San Jose, California, on Feb. 28. Goularte is charged with molesting Velasquez's relative.

Velasquez was denied bail and is awaiting his arraignment. He is due back in court at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 12, and is potentially facing more than 20 years in prison.

