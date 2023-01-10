The California Legislative Women's Caucus is calling for the immediate dismissal of Dana White after a video emerged of White and his wife getting into a physical altercation on New Year's Eve in Mexico. The letter was addressed to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

Footage of the physical altercation between the two emerged on Jan. 2. One week after the news broke, the California Legislative Women's Caucus is "calling for the immediate removal of Mr. White as President of the UFC."

"Given Mr. White's previous remarks against domestic partner violence, we believed that Endeavor and the UFC shared this commitment to safety, respect, and accountability," the letter reads. "You yourself have written extensively about the need to speak out and act when we see things that are not in line with our values.

"And yet, we have seen the video of UFC president Dana White, where he strikes his wife at a New Year's Eve celebration with a closed fist. We were appalled. It was alarming, to say the least. In the days since the video was released, you have remained silent. Your continued silence speaks volumes. As you once wrote: 'Silence and inaction are not an option.'"

The Legislative Women's Caucus claims to represent and advocate on behalf of the diverse interests of women, children and families throughout California, describing itself as bicameral and bipartisan. The group insisted that Emmanuel -- whose Endeavor holding company is the parent company of UFC -- intervene and install new leadership in the UFC.

"The head of a major sporting organization cannot claim to be for the safety of women while a video of him striking his wife continues to circulate online without a response from you. The hypocrisy is astounding. Enough is enough. It is time to remove Mr. White from his leadership role, to allow him and his partner to get the help they need while reminding the world of what Endeavor stands for and that violence against women is not a conduct that you condone."