Charles Oliveira has let go of his need to avenge his loss to Islam Makhachev. The former UFC lightweight champion once insisted the version of "Do Bronx" who succumbed to Makhachev in 2022 wasn't his true self, but Oliveira moved on once Makhachev moved up in weight.

Oliveira entered UFC 280 as the uncrowned lightweight king. He had been stripped of the title after narrowly missing weight by half a pound before his win over Justin Gaethje -- a controversy clouded by complaints about scale discrepancies in Arizona. He never reclaimed the belt, losing decisively to Makhachev in their vacant title fight. Oliveira doesn't recognize the version of himself whom Makhachev submitted, but no longer needs his former rival for closure.

"I have nothing against him. I'm not looking to fight him again," Oliveira told CBS Sports through an interpreter ahead of his UFC 317 vacant lightweight title fight against Ilia Topuria. "I want to fight for the belt and he doesn't have it right now."

Makhachev vacated the UFC lightweight championship in pursuit of the welterweight title. To fill the void, UFC booked Oliveira against former featherweight champion Topuria as Saturday's UFC 317 main event. For Oliveira, this weekend's title shot isn't just a fight, it's the culmination of a three-year journey back to the throne.

"It's wonderful," Oliveira said. "It's all written. It's meant to be."

Check out the full interview with Charles Oliveira below.

Topuria presents a profoundly different threat than mauling grappler Makhachev. "El Matador" ranks among UFC's best boxers, knocking out featherweight greats Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. It's one of the most exciting fights in the sport between elite fighters with KO and submission proficiencies.

"It's probably his boxing I have to watch for most..." Oliveira said. "We're both guys who are always looking to finish, put on great fights, and move forward."