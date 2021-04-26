At UFC 261 this past Saturday, Chris Weidman suffered one of the most traumatic injuries in UFC history when his leg snapped while throwing a kick in his fight with Uriah Hall. At the conclusion of the event, the UFC confirmed that Weidman had been admitted to the hospital and would undergo surgery on Sunday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, Weidman's wife Marivi posted an update on Instagram, stating that "everything went well."

"Well that was horrible," Marivi wrote. "Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It's been a long day, but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc #allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports @sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids.

"My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It's been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it's in a hospital room far from home."

Hours later, Weidman posted a video on Instagram addressing the situation.

"Surgery was successful," Weidman said of the procedure. "They put a titanium rod through the tibia. So they go through the knee, and they take the rod and they drill it through the tibia to make it straight and hard. My fibula was broken, as well, but I guess when they put the tibia back together and my leg was straight, the fibula kind of matched back up to where it was broken, and they feel that could heal on it's own as long as I'm not putting weight on it and stuff."

Weidman said he expects to be "good to go" in six to 12 months. He also provided details about the moments in the cage after the break happened, describing his efforts to try and redirect his mind from the pain.

"Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor, seeing what happened to my leg and the pain started hitting me, I was just trying to put my mind on something positive and coming out of this," Weidman said. "I'm hopeful that's the thing that's gonna come out of it that's good. This is not fun. I can't believe what happened."

There has been an outpouring of support for Weidman, who is known as one of the most well-liked fighters in the UFC, including from former two-time Weidman foe Anderson Silva. Silva suffered the same type of freak injury as Weidman in 2013, snapping his leg while throwing a leg kick. In a cruel twist of irony, Silva's broken leg came in his rematch with Weidman at UFC 168.